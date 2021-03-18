Users of the Google Maps service have discovered a highway in the US state of Arizona that stretches far ahead, but its end is not visible. Some people have suggested that they have found their way to heaven. This is reported by The Daily Star with a link to the Reddit forum.

In the published images, it is impossible to see anything except the highway and the blue sky above it: on the left and right, the camera of the Google car captured only a bright white glow.

“Is this a road to heaven?” – surprised one of the users of Reddit, who saw an unusual picture on the maps. “This is definitely her. If you look at the previous footage, you can see how Michael Landon is hitchhiking, ”another user joked. He mentioned the name of the famous American actor, who became famous for his co-starring in the TV series “Highway to Heaven” (Landon passed away in 1991).

Some users decided to carefully study the area in order to understand why it is almost impossible to see anything in the photograph. One of them found out that the white light on the sides of the road comes from snow, and the unrealistic picture was most likely betrayed by a technological failure of the camera (disturbed white balance).