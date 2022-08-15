Glory returns on Saturday with an event in Düsseldorf and the card for Collision 4, on October 8 with Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem, among others, is also taking shape. The coming months will help determine who will be the new challenger of heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the spring of 2023.

The fight between Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem is already set for October 8, but more parties have since been confirmed. Tiffany van Soest (33) will be back in action at Collision 4, as the event in the Arnhem Gelredome is called. She made a big impression against the Japanese Manazo Kobayashi at Glory 80 in Hasselt, which was stopped by riots in the stands. The American champion Van Soest now meets Sarah Moussadak (22) from France.

Also, the winner of the fight between Stoyan Koprivlenski and Guerric Billet, on Saturday at Glory 81 in Düsseldorf, goes up for a title fight. Koprivlenski or Billet will decide in Düsseldorf who of the two can fight for the lightweight title on October 8 with 24-year-old Tyjani Beztati from Amsterdam, the champion who fights under the Moroccan flag.

With Glory 81, Glory Rivals 2 and Collision 4, the Dutch kickboxing organization has many events ahead. It is also clear that heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven will be back in action in the spring of 2023. On October 29 he fights at his own event Hit It against Hesdy Gerges, but that is a match outside Glory. ‘The King of Kickboxing’ has contractual permission for that. Officially he has to defend his title within a year and there will be longer between his previous and next fight, but that will not cause any problems in practice. See also Italy gives the go-ahead and 247 migrants will disembark from the Ocean Viking

Rico Verhoeven prior to his fight with Jamal Ben Saddik © REUTERS



The main fight next Saturday in Verhoeven’s division will be between Jamal Ben Saddik and Benjamin Adegbuyi. The next event in October will see two other heavyweights (Antonio Plazibat and Levi Rigters) in addition to Hari and Overeem, but who is not yet known. ,,It is not automatically the case that the winner of the fight between Jamal and Benny will be against Antonio”, explains Glory’s matchmaker Robbie Timmers out. ,,We will keep a close eye on what happens on Saturday and determine later who deserves a match against Plazibat. We want to develop good storylines.”

Ultimately, according to Timmers, Verhoeven must meet ‘the most logical opponent’ in the spring of 2023, whether that is Overeem or Plazibat or even Ben Saddik, Rigters, Hari or Adegbuyi. Everything depends on the coming months and battles. Plazibat is now right behind Verhoeven in Glory’s heavyweight ranking, but according to Timmers, the Croat must also win in October to stay in the picture for a title fight. “And we’re also looking at other fights. Someone who puts down a title-worthy match also has a chance.” See also A "battle of barbers" against inactivity and violence in Caracas - France 24

Tavares

Where the challengers in the heavyweight division are up for grabs, a weight class lower in the light heavyweights is a lot messier due to the sudden withdrawal of the Rotterdammer Luis Tavares. He finally had his light heavyweight title fight and then wanted to move up to the heavyweight division. Tavares was supposed to fight Sergei Masloboyev on Saturday, but that has not happened. The reason behind this is to be found in the corner of banned substances, although his camp and Glory do not want to respond substantively to the reason behind Tavares’ dropping out. What is certain is that the 30-year-old kickboxer will not play on Collision 4 either. His manager Luc Smits also broke up with Tavares and the sport after, in Smits’ words, ‘a huge disappointment’.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Petrópolis: devastated by the rain, buried and with dozens of missing

Masloboyev, 35, from Lithuania, saw a title chance blown through his nose. ,,He is in a good position to start another title fight soon”, said Timmers. “That’s in there. We have looked for a replacement, but in good consultation with Sergej the match has been canceled. A new opportunity for him is a personal priority for me. There must also be a champion in that division.”

In the middleweight title holder Donovan Wisse from Suriname will fight against Juri de Sousa on Saturday. With Serkan Ozcaglayan, another fighter is knocking firmly on the door. “It won’t be long before he faces Wisse,” said Timmers. ,,Although, the result of this Saturday can also play a role in that. That’s the beauty of this sport. Everything can change in an instant.”