The road restaurant that has become an essential on long trips

The road restaurants They have always been a safe bet for those looking for a abundant and homemade food without spending a fortune. And if there is an infallible trick to find the best place to stop eating on a long trip, it is to look at how many trucks are parked at the door.

In this sense, the guide ‘The truck driver recommends’ has selected about 200 establishments throughout Spain where good eating is guaranteed. Among them stand out The frienda restaurant located in OcañaToledo, who has become an essential for those who travel the A-4.

THE FRIEND: Tradition and quality in the A-4

Lying At kilometer 57 of the Southern HighwayThe friend has managed to make a name among the regular truckers and travelers thanks to their excellent value for money. With a day menu for 14 euros And a varied letter that collects the best of homemade cuisine, this restaurant is a mandatory stop for those looking for good food in a cozy atmosphere.

The place has received recognition of a Solete Repsoldistinction granted to restaurants with an authentic gastronomic proposal, good ingredients and efficient service. It is not surprising, therefore, that his parking is always full of trucks and traveler cars that do not hesitate to stop to enjoy their homemade dishes.

A homemade menu that does not disappoint

The key to The friend’s success It is in its traditional and generous cuisine. Its menu of the day includes options such as forceful stews, grilled meat and homemade desserts, all prepared with quality ingredients. In addition, the restaurant offers a varied letter for those who prefer to choose specific dishes, always maintaining affordable prices.

Customer reviews on platforms such as TripAdvisor leave no doubt: “Homemade and cheap food. The service is excellent and they do not skimp in quantity, ”says a satisfied user. Another client emphasizes: “On the way to Andalusia, we stop in this place to lunch guided by the number of trucks that had parked, a maxim that eats well already a good price. Indeed, this axiom is fulfilled. ”

An ideal space for all kinds of events

Despite its modest appearance, The friend It is not only a road restaurant, but also a reference place for events. Its large room allows the celebration of baptisms, communions and even weddings, offering a complete service and a letter adapted to each occasion.

Restaurant schedule also facilitates its popularity among travelers. Open every day of 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and of 20:30 to 23:30allowing both lunches and dinners for those who pass through the A-4 at different times of the day. Its strategic location makes it an ideal stop for both professional and route tourists.

Beyond its gastronomic offer, The friend It represents a tradition that still lasts on Spanish roads: that of restaurants of a lifetime, with family recipes, fair prices and an attentive service. In a world where service areas are dominated by fast food chains, these types of establishments offer a break for those who seek to eat well without giving up quality.

For those who plan a long trip on the A-4, either to Andalusia or back to Madrid, make a stop at The friend It is a successful decision. And if the truckers recommend it, it is because they know that the food is homemade, abundant and delicious.