The administration of US President Joe Biden announced its “strong support” for the Nigerian candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to lead WTOThis paves the way for her to become the first woman and the first African to run this international organization.

This step is another departure from the policy of former President Donald Trump, who paralyzed this international organization and opposed the appointment of the former Nigerian finance minister, despite the support of many other countries for her.

In a statement, US Trade Representative Catherine Tay said that Okonjo-Iweala has “knowledge capacity” in international economics and diplomacy, noting that “she has proven experience in managing a large international organization.”

The only other female candidate for the post was South Korean Trade Minister Yu Myung, who officially gave up her candidacy on Friday.

In a statement, the South Korean Ministry of Commerce said that Yu had consulted with the United States and other capitals, and “decided to abandon her candidacy,” knowing that the Trump administration was its main supporter.

The process of appointing a successor to Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, who left a year before the end of his term for family reasons, has been in deadlock since the fall.

On October 28, the committee concerned with arranging his succession expected to obtain consensus with the Nigerian candidate who calls herself Dr. Ngozi.

In addition to being the first woman to head the World Trade Organization, she will be its first director-general from Africa.

Dr. Ngozi did not announce victory. Her spokeswoman said she was awaiting the end of the selection process, stressing that “the World Trade Organization must turn its attention to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recovery of the global economy.”

For his part, a European diplomat welcomed the news. He told «France Press»: «We salute the spirit of responsibility behind this decision. This is good news for pluralism. There is nothing to prevent the members from quickly nominating the Nigerian candidate, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who won the selection process.

He stressed that “thanks to the enthusiasm of its new director general, the World Trade Organization will be able to consider its negotiations to support the fishing sector and prepare for its Twelfth Ministerial Conference this year.”

Challenges

In fact, the files on offer are countless to get the World Trade Organization out of its quasi-existential crisis.

Her next manager must address the economic crisis, but also the crisis of confidence in multilateralism and the benefits of liberalizing global trade, all against the backdrop of the trade war between the two global economic powers, China and the United States.

In mid-October, Ngozi said, she would set two priorities to demonstrate the necessity of the World Trade Organization.

It wants to be able to present to the next WTO Ministerial Conference an agreement on support to fisheries – which is currently at a standstill – to demonstrate that the WTO is still capable of achieving multilateral progress. The other priority is rebuilding the dispute settlement body – the World Trade Organization tribunal – which the Trump administration has blown up and is now in clinical death.

She also said, “I am a candidate for reform.”

A spokesman for the World Trade Organization, Keith Rockwell, for his part, said, “South Korea has not yet decided what its position will be with regard to supporting Ngozi.”

It is scheduled to hold a meeting of the General Council of the World Trade Organization on 1 and 2 March, but the spokesman stressed that it may be held before that if necessary.