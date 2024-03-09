A road that the Israeli army is building in the Gaza Strip, which divides the Palestinian enclave in half, has reached the Mediterranean coast: this is what emerges from an analysis of satellite images conducted by CNN. Known as the 'Netzarim Corridor', the road is part of a security plan that will allow Israel to control the territory for months and perhaps years to come, the US broadcaster writes on its website, citing Israeli officials.

A satellite image taken on March 6 reveals that the east-west road, under construction for weeks, now extends from the Gaza-Israel border area across the entire Strip – which is about 6.5 kilometers wide – dividing the north of Gaza (including Gaza City) from the south of the enclave.

The port of Gaza seen from satellite, before and after the conflict: compared images



According to CNN's analysis, about 2 kilometers include an existing road, while the remainder is new. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) explained to CNN that the road serves to “establish (an) operational foothold in the area” and allow “the passage of forces and logistical equipment”.

The IDF added that the road existed before the war and was being “renovated” due to armored vehicles “damaging it”, but “had neither a beginning nor an end”.