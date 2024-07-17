Juarez City- A personnel transport truck was involved in a spectacular accident that occurred this morning in the Border Baja neighborhood, reported personnel from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

Shortly after 5:00 a.m., the operator of the white 2005 Ford truck with blue stripes, which did not have license plates and was only marked with the economic number 7458, lost its brakes and went into reverse on an uphill slope on Nogales Street, where a black 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and a blue 1996 Ford Taurus were duly parked, causing damage to them.

The heavy unit ended up on the sidewalk and the traffic police had to call for a tow truck to remove it from the scene.

A traffic police officer said that the driver was preparing to go pick up the passengers, workers at a maquila factory, but the accident occurred and he did not reach his destination.