Genoa – The municipal road connecting Torriglia and the hamlet of Pentema, interrupted since yesterday evening due to a landslide caused by the heavy rains of the last few days, remains closed pending an assessment of stability. The rock climbers will intervene.

Due to the rain that has soaked the ground with water, it is currently not possible to carry out a safe inspection, explains the Region in a note. The unstable rock face is approximately 60 meters long and requires rock scaling, while the road surface does not appear to have suffered any damage, despite the weight of the fallen rocks.

“The clearing operations of the municipality affected by the landslide and making it safe will begin as soon as possible – explains the Civil Protection councilor Giacomo Giampedrone – The Liguria Region and the regional civil protection operations room remain in constant contact with the mayor to monitor the situation and proceed with an assessment of the front as soon as possible, which must obviously take place in safety. At this moment the priority is to maintain a connection across alternative road system towards Montoggiovia a partly dirt road”.