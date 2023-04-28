“The symbol chosen to celebrate the 40th anniversary” of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla) “is that of the road. It is very beautiful because it shows that starting from one point makes us travel along roads which then lead us far away, but which we need to go back to square one to recharge our batteries and set off on new paths”. This was stated by Davide Maggi, president of the Novara Community Foundation, participating in the ‘Convention 40’ for Aisla’s 40th birthday.

“It is very nice to think that everything started from Novara and that, after 40 years, you find yourself in Novara – continues Maggi – You have chosen a beautiful dynamic symbol that shows that fundamental dynamic that affects all people who have new ideas and desire to do to face concrete problems, always through a path that we must all take, to achieve the objectives that an important organization like Aisla has set itself in 40 years”.

Aisla “surely – observes the president of Fondazione Comunità Novara – has carried out many initiatives and has many others to carry out in the future”. This “is a moment of reflection, but also a moment of restarting with new impetus and the symbol of the road gives a concrete idea of ​​the routes you will want to take”, he reflects. “Time gallops, life escapes our hands, but like sand or like seed”, recalls Maggi, quoting the spiritualist Thomas Merton. “The seeds that Aisla has planted in these 40 years – he concludes – have budded, flowered. The new seeds that time will give Aisla the opportunity to plant will bear new fruits and new paths towards the future”.