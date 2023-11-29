Of Livia Gamondi

The stories collect the voices and stories of those who have faced this type of pathology to fill the information needs of patients and their families

Opening up to others and talking about your illness story is like telling a unique and personal journey. Only those who have experienced it firsthand are able to share sensations, fears and even hopes and it becomes a way for those who are experiencing it to find themselves. A bit like being in front of a mirror and seeing yourself in the other. Enrico, Franca and Gabriella are people who have received a diagnosis of onco-haematological disease who tell their stories and the treatment path with CAR-T. The second season of The Road Ahead as, the Chora Media podcast promoted by Gilead Sciences, starts on November 28th collects the voices and stories of those who have faced haematological cancer. The illness arrives suddenly and you find yourself in a kind of no-man’s land, but along the way you find help, solidarity and understanding. In the three episodes of the new series Carolina Di Domenico welcomes the thoughts and words of the witnesses who tell their journey from a diagnosis that was difficult for them and their families to accept up to the meeting with the doctor and the center where they underwent the therapy Car – T. See also Embryonic kidneys with human stem cells grown inside pigs for 28 days

The diagnosis was a very hard blow, I couldn’t believe that it was happening to me, a diagnosis of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma – says Franca -. Everyone was close to me, but I immediately understood that I would have to do it alone and that no one would be able to fight this type of battle for me. For me, CAR-Ts were the last card to play after a relapse. And during the darkest period I listened to other patients’ podcasts which gave me the strength and courage to carry on, trust in doctors and made me feel less alone. This is why with my testimony I want to say that even in the storm a ray of sunshine always comes. You have to have faith and move forward.

After the diagnosis, people faced long and tiring therapeutic journeys sometimes not very effective and in some cases the transplant leaving them in a state of uncertainty and fear about the future. From their stories it emerges how cell therapies represented the turning point and where they began to emerge from. CAR-T therapies represent a true revolution for the treatment of onco-hematological tumors and offer an opportunity for an ever-increasing number of patients. CAR-Ts use specific immune cells (T lymphocytes), which are extracted from a patient’s blood sample, genetically modified and grown in the laboratory (“engineered”) to then be re-infused to activate the immune system’s response against the illness. It is important to make people understand the enormous potential that CAR-Ts represent because they open up treatment prospects that were previously precluded for some patients – explains Prassede Salutari, Head of the leukemia and myelodysplasia clinic, Spirito Santo Civil Hospital in Pescara -. a revolutionary therapy that is bringing surprising and I would even say exciting results after listening to the voices of people who have benefited from it. See also Breast cancer, Novartis presents results of the Natalee study at the Asco Congress

To deal with an illness it is necessary to fill the information needs of patients and their families, because an onco-haematological pathology affects the family and everyone’s life plans. Patient associations have within them people who have had the disease – explains Davide Petruzzelli, President of the La lamp di Aladino ETS association -, they can welcome and listen and make the lived experience of other people available. Information and communication improve the patient care path.

The Road Ahead is available starting from Tuesday 28 November on all the main free platforms (Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Spreaker and Google Podcasts), with a new episode per day until 30 November.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.