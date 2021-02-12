The Perpignanais are there, since Tuesday, February 9, at the Hyacinthe-Rigaud art museum. The establishment, supposed to remain closed due to the pandemic, was “authorized” to reopen, like three other museums, by decision of Mayor Louis Aliot. Its reopening orders, illegal and in violation of the state of health emergency, will be challenged by the courts. But it doesn’t matter: by the time the summary hearing takes place this Monday, February 15, the Catalan city will have been the only municipality in France to have opened its museums, for a week, in this month of February. Offering the passage to the aedile RN a nice political coup.

Because, for this act of “civil disobedience” facing the constraints decided by the government, the town hall of Perpignan did things well: the barrier gestures are respected, she assures, with ten square meters per person, of the hydroalcoholic gel provided, a marking on the ground for the direction of traffic … “It is not a risk, on the contrary, it is a sign of hope, sent to all those who today try to maintain a semblance of social and cultural life”, declared Louis Aliot, who also published an open letter to Jean Castex, in the magazine Conversationalist, in which he argues for “Learn to live responsibly with the virus”.

“It’s a way of opening up a national forum, but it’s not just a political coup, because it’s a real debate, analyzes the historian Nicolas Lebourg, specialist of the extreme right . There is talk of reopening museums, even those opposed to Aliot will have difficulty shouting “fascism will not pass!” ” In addition, the former deputy had already made culture a lever for his conquest of the city. His right-hand man during the campaign, and now deputy mayor, André Bonet, was the former president of the Mediterranean Center for Literature. “Culture has made it possible to raise awareness. He had exposed for months his desire to counterbalance the deindustrialisation of the city by an intensification of cultural policy. He also promised to bring an art school to Perpignan», Recalls Nicolas Lebourg. Which, in one of the most deindustrialised and poorest cities in France, hits the mark. Louis Aliot thus proposes an attractive development plan and at the same time makes us forget the scarecrow of the FN management of the 90s.

Because this enthusiasm of the ex-spouse of Marine Le Pen for culture will not fail to challenge anyone who still remembers the deleterious cultural policy of the National Front, when he was in business, in the 1990s, in Toulon, Marignane or Vitrolles. Barely installed, the mayors began by expurgating libraries and taking control of cultural programming. Thus, in Toulon, Jean-Marie Le Chevallier had several contemporary art statues razed to replace them with works exalting the “Provencal tradition” , and imposed far-right books at the book fair. While in Marignane, Rivarol and National Hebdo replaced Liberation and La Marseillaise in municipal kiosks.

In Perpignan, Louis Aliot is therefore working to join this sad tradition upside down. His decision is more broadly in line with the opposition strategy adopted by the National Rally since the beginning of the health crisis: to criticize the government, but without making an outcry, and without falling into conspiratorial bidding. Conversely, other far-right parties have decided to wallow in “health populism and conspiracy”, to try to rally conspiracy theorists, fans of Didier Raoult and other anti-vaccines to their electoral base. It is however a safe bet that this public, incidentally very much in the minority, does not go to the polls anyway.

We were thus able to hear last spring Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, deputy and president of Debout la France, defend the deployment ” without waiting ” treatments based on hydroxychloroquine, when there was no proof of their effectiveness. Then, when it comes to vaccines, “NDA” becomes strangely very cautious again, refusing to be ” Guinea pig “ for a remedy arrived too quickly on the market (despite the fact that the tests were successful). The same goes for Florian Philippot, of the Patriots, who despairs of finding an electorate since his departure from the National Gathering and his futile attempt to seduce the yellow vests. Pro-Raoult and anti-containment, the former MEP regularly publishes videos against the vaccine strategy and is relaying false information, such as that claiming that Mauricette, the first French vaccine, was forcibly injected.

On the Marine Le Pen side, none of this. On confinement, she does not oppose head-on, believing that it is “The last solution when we missed everything else” – a way to defeat the government without lending its back to the conspiracy trial. As for the conspiratorial documentary “Hold-Up”, carried to the skies by Florian Philippot or the UPR François Asselineau, while asserting no “Not believe it at all”, she prefers – just not to anger anyone – to insist on ” hysteria“Which surrounds this film,” between those who have considered it as a word of the gospel and those who want to make a fire-burning“. Finally, on the vaccine, after having expressed ” doubts ” on the RNA method, the MP finally declared that she would be vaccinated, “When will it be [son] tower “. While not failing, on this issue, to scratch the executive and its “Major logistics problem”. The president of the RN does not forget her fundamentals, which she hopes to have made more audible, and surfs on the Covid to reaffirm that“The absence of border control” is the source of the problem, making an implicit link between immigration and epidemics.

“The problem with the RN is people who are old and those who have an income, that is to say those who vote and are sensitive to the notion of credibility., summarizes Nicolas Lebourg.But you will not convince the elderly with an anti-vaccine discourse, on the contrary.“And that, the direction of the National Assembly understood it well.