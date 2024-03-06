The conditions for admission of Russian athletes to the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris are discriminatory. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) announced this on March 6.

The organization said that Paralympians are not allowed to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies; at the award ceremonies, the flag of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will be raised and the IPC anthem will be played in case of victory.

“The RKR believes that this is a discriminatory decision against Russian athletes based on their nationality. To deny athletes the opportunity to demonstrate that they come from a particular country or to celebrate victory while their country's anthem is played is to deny them the right to a national identity. This is unfair to Russian athletes and puts them at a disadvantage compared to athletes from other countries,” the statement reads. statement RCC.

The Committee estimated the preliminary composition of the delegation for the Games at 225 people, of which 125 will be athletes. Their number will change due to changes in the situation regarding the admission of Paralympic athletes.

In February, it became known that the IPC Swimming Committee had granted 42 quotas to Russian swimmers to participate in the Paralympic Games in Paris. The number of quotas was determined based on the performance of athletes at competitions included in the IPC rating list.

On September 29, 2023, the IPC confirmed that Russians will be able to take part in the 2024 Paralympic Games in a neutral status. The committee's General Assembly voted to extend the partial suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee, resulting in a partial suspension of the RPC's membership in the IPC for two years.

Also on this day, the IPC did not support the proposal to completely deprive the RKR of membership in the organization. Thus, as a result of the first vote, there were 74 votes in favor and 65 against (with 13 abstentions) the proposal to completely suspend the membership of the RPC for violating its constitutional obligations of membership.