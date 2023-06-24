Roskomnadzor welcomes the tightening of responsibility for the distribution of potentially dangerous deepfakes – content with a realistic substitution of photos, video and audio materials, the service told Izvestia. They clarified: this is especially true for materials such as false statements by officials.

“Roskomnadzor supports the initiative to tighten responsibility for the dissemination of deepfakes under the guise of reliable messages and having a potentially high social or economic danger, for example, unreliable political and socially significant public speeches and statements of supposedly official officials,” Roskomnadzor told Izvestia, commenting on the initiative to introduction of the term “deepfake”.

When developing a draft law on the introduction of the official concept of “deepfake”, it is necessary not only to define it, but also to make sure that there are technologies that are able to quickly and effectively detect such phenomena, the press service added. They recalled that the current Russian legislation, in turn, already provides for a procedure for restricting access to such unreliable publicly significant information.

Earlier, Izvestia, citing the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications, reported that the official concept of “deepfake” would appear in Russian legislation. According to the head of the committee Alexander Khinshtein, neural networks are now increasingly being used to create content with a realistic substitution of photo, video and audio materials. He added that distinguishing them from the authentic image is becoming increasingly difficult.

