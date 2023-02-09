

Rabat (AFP, DPA)

The Spanish Real Madrid beat Al-Ahly of Egypt, and beat it 4-1, in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup hosted by Morocco, to meet Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final match.

The goals of Real Madrid were scored by Brazilian Vinicius Junior (42), Uruguayan Federico Valverde (47), Brazilian Rodrigo (92) and Sergio Arribas (99), while Tunisian Ali Maaloul scored Al-Ahly’s only goal (65 from a penalty kick).

This victory comes to Real, who holds the record for the number of victories in the competition (4 titles in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018), and he is going through a state of turmoil the day after he traveled to the city of Rabat in order to reconcile with the victory and ignore the injuries that have become part of the daily life of the Capital Club.

The most prominent victim of this series was French striker Karim Benzema, winner of the Ballon d’Or last season, who missed the match due to an injury to his right thigh, similar to Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was also injured in his thigh.

However, despite this, he managed to easily pass the obstacle of the “stubborn” Al-Ahly, who has great experience in the competition, and the most prominent participant in it, as he qualified for the “Golden Square”, by defeating the American Seattle Sounders 1-0, with a late goal from Muhammad Magdy Afsha “88”. After starting his career with three clean goals against Auckland City, New Zealand.

Al-Ahly, who was aspiring to reach the final of the competition for the first time, was invited by the king of the African continent and the winner of 10 titles in the Champions League, to participate in the Club World Cup, without winning the title of the continental competition last season. And he ranked third in the Club World Cup in 2006, 2020 and 2021, and he has not lost any match since August 27, specifically since his fall against Vanguards of the Army 0-1.

Thus, Real will meet Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final match, after the latter beat Brazilian Flamengo 3-2 in the other semi-final.

Real Madrid, the Champions League champion last season, hopes to consolidate its record as the most crowned team in the world title, having won the World Cup 4 times before, while Al Hilal aspires to win the championship for the first time in its history and the history of Arab football.

On the other hand, Al-Ahly hopes to win the bronze medal for the fourth time in its history against Flamengo, who won the Libertadores Cup for South American clubs last season, after the Egyptian team had previously won the same medal in the 2006, 2020 and 2021 editions.

With this great victory, Real continued its superiority over all the Arab teams that it faced in the Club World Cup for the fifth time, after it had previously defeated Al-Nasr “Saudi Arabia”, and Raja Casablanca “Morocco” in the 2000 edition of the competition, and Al-Jazira and Al-Ain “UAE” in the 2017 and 2018 editions. arrangement.

The victory is the ninth for European clubs over their Arab counterparts in the Club World Cup, as the “old continent” teams continue to outperform them by 100%.

Maaloul expressed his sorrow for the loss, saying, “We faced the best team in Europe and the world, and it was in our hands to equalize, before conceding two goals after the end of the original time of the match. We could have avoided the last two goals.”

Mohamed Hani said: The team closed the page of loss and is preparing strongly, and is fighting to win the Brazilian Flamengo and crown the bronze medal in the championship, similar to the last two editions.

#riyal #knot #Arabs