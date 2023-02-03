Madrid (AFP)

Real Madrid, the defending champions, returned to the winning streak, after defeating Valencia 2-0, in a postponed match from the seventeenth stage of the Spanish Football League, at the “Santiago Bernabeu” stadium.

The royal club had tied negatively with Real Sociedad, wasting two valuable points, in its struggle with rivals Barcelona, ​​​​leaders, who beat its host Real Betis 2-1 in a postponed match from the same stage, leaving the difference between the two teams 5 points.

For his part, the struggling Valencia, which separated from its Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso by mutual consent, and Foro Gonzalez took over the supervision of the team until the end of the season, in the fourteenth place with 20 points.

Real’s two goals in the second half were scored by Marco Asensio (52) and the Brazilian Vinicius Junior (54), in a meeting that was disturbed first by the injury of Brazilian defender Eder Militao, and his exit in the 36th minute, then the French striker Karim Benzema was injured in his right thigh, to leave the stadium in favor of the Brazilian Rodrigo. in the 60th minute.

Real strengthened a series of 15 matches at home without losing against Valencia in the “La Liga”, equaling the longest series in front of him, which he achieved between 1969 and 1983.

Real Madrid entered the match fully aware that there was no room for more wasted points, as it lost valuable points in four of its last seven matches, in addition to that Barcelona had raised the difference to eight points by defeating its host Real Betis on Wednesday.

Real thought that he had opened the scoring through German Antonio Rudiger from a header, before the video technology canceled the “mouse” assistant referee on the grounds that there was a mistake by Benzema on the American Valencia player Younes Musa, amid controversy and strong objection from the Madrid team.

However, the negativity of the first half did not reflect the fact that the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team was close in several stations to snatching the lead, before finally being able at the beginning of the second half to score Valencia with two goals within two minutes, first through Asensio, who fired a ball from outside the area in the The far corner, following a pass from Benzema (52), before Vinicius followed him with a second goal, also with a pass from the French (54).

Things got worse for Valencia, after Brazilian player Gabriel Paulista (72) was sent off, after his violent intervention on fellow countryman Vinicius Junior, which led to a quarrel between the players.

This expulsion facilitated the task of Real, who led the match and the three points to safety.