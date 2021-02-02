The Association of Riverside Municipalities was “devastated” this Tuesday before “the mega-waste that is being prepared at the end of the La Bujeda repair works, which could reach 140 hm3 at once, adding the expected 76 hm3 in February and March”, to the Once he pointed out that “with the current rules of exploitation, nothing can be done to avoid it.”

“We entered the Cospedal Zone, although it could well be called the Ribera Zone, automatic transfers of 38 hm3 regardless of the needs of the transferring basin and the health of our reservoirs and the Tagus River”, said the president of the Association of Riverine Municipalities from the Entrepeñas and Buendía Reservoirs, María de los Ángeles Sierra, who “once again sees the slight recovery of the head of the Tagus as dilapidated”, the association reported in a press release.

Ahead, a safe shipment of 38 hm3 in February and another more than foreseeable in March. “They are going to empty us like a bathtub, as soon as the plug that is La Bujeda is removed,” lamented the vice president, Borja Castro. “In the Region of Murcia it has also rained and it is an injustice that they have their resources and ours to support an artificial industry that is harmful to the environment and therefore to the interests of all Spaniards,” he explained.

The Association of Riverine Municipalities lamented the “irrelevance of a so-called Ministry of Ecological Transition to have made a difference in the months that it could have done so, decreeing minimal or zero transfers.” «On any other occasion it would only have served to reach Level II earlier, but with the canal closed for works this time it would have served to recover and cushion the blow upon reopening; but they have chosen to continue benefiting the private interests of agribusiness, “he concluded.