A River Plate fan died in the upper Sívori tribune after falling towards the middle, when the first half of the match was averaging at the “Millionaire” and Defensa y Justicia, forcing the referee Fernando Rapallini to suspend the match for the date 19 of the Professional League, which was being played at the Mas Monumental Stadium.
As confirmed by the head of SAME Alberto Crescenti, the victim is a man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed. who lost his life in circumstances that are still being investigated. The fall caused a head injury that immediately took his life.
The match was interrupted after 14 minutes after judge Rapallini was informed that there was a medical emergency in the stands. Although the commitment was later resumed, it was barely five minutes of play, since when the organization’s men were notified of the fatal outcome, they confirmed it to the person in charge of administering justice, who summoned the captains, notified them of the news and immediately called off the clash.
Justice is already working to try to reach a conclusion about what happened. It will seek to clarify whether the fall occurred due to a decompensation or a push. Meanwhile, forensic experts carry out an accidentological examination to determine what happened. It is also expected that the grandstand will be closed to preserve the test. In the next few hours, there will be more information about the event and it will be reported when these two teams will meet again to complete the game.
