River Plate, one of the most important institutions in America, seeks to arm itself in an ideal way to face local commitments (for now it leads the Professional League and in the second semester it will have the Professional League Cup and continuity of the Argentine Cup) and the long-awaited conquest of the Copa Libertadores, a contest in which he started badly and has now recovered seeking to qualify for the round of 16.
Led by Martín Demichelis, who took charge of the team after the departure of Marcelo Gallardo, protagonist of “a very beautiful story”, as he has stated, the “Millionaire” plays with his identity and goes for everything in the second half from 2023. We review your market.
Registrations: Who arrives at River?
Ramiro Funes Mori will return to the club and will become the first reinforcement for Martín Demichelis. The last details will be closed next week, but the agreement is imminent. The idea is that he has a contract for three years with the option to extend it for one more. The defender who emerged from the club is 32 years old and arrives from Cruz Azul of Mexico.
Casualties: Who is leaving River?
Until now, the “Millionaire” has not had any confirmed loss: it is true that more than one player is dreaming of leaving the club, because due to the level shown there are several footballers who have stood out and aroused the interest of other institutions, but there is no nothing sealed.
Possible discharges: who are dreaming to reach River?
The main target today is Sebastian Boselli, Uruguayan defender who has established himself with the under 20 team in the World Cup played in Argentina. The 19-year-old footballer plays for Defensor Sporting in his country. His representative has already had meetings with the River Plate leaders. The dream in that position is none other than Nicholas Otamendi, world champion in Qatar 2022 and fan of the club. He ends his contract in Europe and has not yet renewed with Benfica. Will it be given?
In midfield, River yearns for the return of Manuel Lanzini, who closed his spell at West Ham as UEFA Conference League champions, in a season in which he played 20 official matches (11 starts) and scored 3 goals. The player is waiting for a proposal to be made to evaluate his return to Argentina.
For the forward, it will be necessary to see what happens with Lucas Beltrán, but the first names that transcended are those of Ramon SosaParaguayan striker for Talleres, and Luciano Viettochampion with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.
Possible casualties: who is dreaming of leaving River?
River rejected an offer of 10 million euros from Freiburg in Germany for Lucas Beltran, team qualified for the Europa League 2023-2024. A new proposal is expected from the German team, which the “Millo” will analyze.
On the other hand, Nicholas of the Cross and Flamengo already have an agreement for the Uruguayan’s contract at the Brazilian club, but they still need to buy the card from River and Liverpool and, for now, the offer of 8 million euros for 100% of the transfer (River will would remain 4) does not seduce.
foreign defenders Paulo Diaz and Robert Rojas They could also leave the Núñez club.
