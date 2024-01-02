The Brazilian club is willing to buy the 31-year-old striker's transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt.

For its part, River Plate had given up continuing to advance with the return of Alario due to the injury he had in his right knee and the long inactivity in 2023. The former Argentine national team forward only played 94 minutes played divided into 11 games in the Bundesliga.

The 25-year-old midfielder is the first reinforcement for Martín Demichelis, despite the fact that the club had already bought him in the middle of the year when he underwent a medical examination in August 2023.

The Italian of Uruguayan descent will fight for the position left vacant by Enzo Pérez. The millionaire paid US$2,257,000 for 60% of the pass for a four-year contract. “Very happy, the truth is that I am fulfilling a dream. With a lot of desire, many dreams, many objectives. Finally the time came. Incredible players, idols of the club, are leaving. “We who come here try to row on the same side, they are going to be missed a lot because they are idols,” commented River Plate's first signing in an interview with Tyc Sports.

NICOLAS FONSECA: "I AM FULFILLING A DREAM" The Uruguayan midfielder arrived in the country to become River's first reinforcement.

In this way, the 31-year-old defender extends his bond, deciding to continue wearing the “La banda” shirt, leaving behind all the chances he had of playing with Lionel Messi and the figures of Inter Miami.

Defender Leandro González Pírez was bought by River, which already had the strong conviction of doing so but needed to be finalized.

The economic differences that existed between the leadership and the Cordoba player were ironed out, it is practically a fact that, if there are no inconveniences, Suárez will continue wearing the colors of La Banda. In 2023 he played just 221 minutes spread over 15 games due to the chronic injury to his right knee that caused him to suffer abuse.

Zuculuni, 30, could return to Racing Club. The player already had contact with coach Gustavo Costas, who conveyed his desire for him to join the “albiceleste” team.

Zuculini wants to play for Racing and is waiting for the club

Elías López (Defender – Sarandí Arsenal)

In Sarandí he played only three games. The most likely thing is that they will find a new club for him.

Cristian Ferreira (Midfielder – Newell's)

Mauricio Larriera wants the player to renew his loan with the Rosario team. “Leprosy” has an option of US$2,000,000 million for half of the pass, but it is difficult for the sale to be made. It will be evaluated by Martín Demichelis

Tomás Galván (Midfielder – Colón de Santa Fe)

The 23-year-old player is one of the revelations of the local tournament. He established himself as a starter and scored seven goals in 27 games. Despite the relegation of the Santa Fe team, Martín Demichelis would not take it into account for this new season.