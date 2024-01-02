A new year begins and hopes are renewed in River Plate. Martín Demichelis' team has the Copa Libertadores as its main objective and for that they know that they need reinforcements, if they want to have any chance against Brazilian supremacy.
The millionaire was excited about the return of the 2015 Copa Libertadores champion striker but they could not agree financially and therefore he decided to continue his career with the Porto Alegre team.
The Brazilian club is willing to buy the 31-year-old striker's transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt.
For its part, River Plate had given up continuing to advance with the return of Alario due to the injury he had in his right knee and the long inactivity in 2023. The former Argentine national team forward only played 94 minutes played divided into 11 games in the Bundesliga.
The former Montevideo Wanderers player is already in Argentina to join the preseason and offered his feelings about it: “You have to try to win everything,” he added.
The 25-year-old midfielder is the first reinforcement for Martín Demichelis, despite the fact that the club had already bought him in the middle of the year when he underwent a medical examination in August 2023.
The Italian of Uruguayan descent will fight for the position left vacant by Enzo Pérez. The millionaire paid US$2,257,000 for 60% of the pass for a four-year contract. “Very happy, the truth is that I am fulfilling a dream. With a lot of desire, many dreams, many objectives. Finally the time came. Incredible players, idols of the club, are leaving. “We who come here try to row on the same side, they are going to be missed a lot because they are idols,” commented River Plate's first signing in an interview with Tyc Sports.
River Plate bought the defender who arrived on loan for two years, but with an option to buy from Inter Miami at the beginning of 2022. However, he reached the millionaire for a figure close to $1,800,000 million and finally bought his pass for US$200,000 dollars, to set up the new contract until December 2025.
In this way, the 31-year-old defender extends his bond, deciding to continue wearing the “La banda” shirt, leaving behind all the chances he had of playing with Lionel Messi and the figures of Inter Miami.
Matías Suárez and Bruno Zuculini were separated from River when their respective contracts ended on December 31. In the case of the forward, it is most likely that he will sign a renewal after accepting the Millionaire's offer. On the other hand, the midfielder will not continue and sounds in two greats of Argentine football
The economic differences that existed between the leadership and the Cordoba player were ironed out, it is practically a fact that, if there are no inconveniences, Suárez will continue wearing the colors of La Banda. In 2023 he played just 221 minutes spread over 15 games due to the chronic injury to his right knee that caused him to suffer abuse.
Zuculuni, 30, could return to Racing Club. The player already had contact with coach Gustavo Costas, who conveyed his desire for him to join the “albiceleste” team.
Alan Díaz (Goalkeeper – Las Vegas Light FC)
The 23-year-old player, who made his debut in goal in a Superclásico in La Bombonera when the team suffered a wave of Covid-19, added minutes in the second division of the United States. The North American team has a purchase option.
Elías López (Defender – Sarandí Arsenal)
In Sarandí he played only three games. The most likely thing is that they will find a new club for him.
Cristian Ferreira (Midfielder – Newell's)
Mauricio Larriera wants the player to renew his loan with the Rosario team. “Leprosy” has an option of US$2,000,000 million for half of the pass, but it is difficult for the sale to be made. It will be evaluated by Martín Demichelis
Tomás Galván (Midfielder – Colón de Santa Fe)
The 23-year-old player is one of the revelations of the local tournament. He established himself as a starter and scored seven goals in 27 games. Despite the relegation of the Santa Fe team, Martín Demichelis would not take it into account for this new season.
Flabián Londoño (Forward – Arsenal de Sarandí)
The Colombian striker, former reserve scorer, went on loan to Arsenal in search of minutes. In Sarandí he played 30 games and scored only
#River #Plate #transfer #market #Alario #leaves #Fonseca #arrived #González #Pires #renews
Leave a Reply