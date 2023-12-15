The water in the Setun River has acquired a dirty brown color. Posted a video of a water body turning coloured. Telegram-channel “This is Moscow”.

The unusual shade of river water was noticed by residents of a house on Gzhatskaya Street in the Mozhaisk district of the capital. Nearby there is a natural reserve, through which a river flows. Setun is one of the largest tributaries of the Moscow River.

In 2011, due to the drainage of fuels, lubricants and chemicals, Setun turned pink, yellow and red-black. Contaminated water then entered the river from the collectors of the thermal power plant, paint and varnish and asphalt plants.