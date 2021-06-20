There is little time for relaxation and distraction. River barely had a free time since he arrived in Orlando to do the preseason because the squad was vaccinated against Covid-19 at the same airport in the city this Saturday and this Sunday began with the intense preparation work that will be carried out until July 4 (On Monday the 5th he returns to Buenos Aires).

The delegation took advantage that brief period of post-vaccination sports rest that the doctor ordered Peter Hansing to walk around the city center and post some photos on their networks, as did the Colombian Jorge Carrascal.

The group received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which consists of a single dose and it is not yet approved in Argentina.

A while after arriving at the luxurious Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center hotel, which is only a six-minute drive from ESPN Sports Complex, a first-rate complex where the group will train starting this Sunday, the football players they went out for a walk to relax and enjoy the cute Disney town .

The tour was a tour that included a couple of stops so that the players could walk a little after the long trip from Ezeiza, the stopover in Lima and the vaccination process. Of course, in the middle of the tropical climate of Orlando’s summer, totally opposite to the cold with which they had gotten on the plane on Friday night in Argentina.

Obviously, the squad will once again have some free time, especially to visit the Disney World and Universal Studios, But that will come later. Because This Sunday began the intense pre-season stage focused on the team arriving in physical and soccer fullness to the competition in the second half of the year.

They come to river the series of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Argentinos (on July 14 at Monumental and on July 21 at La Paternal), the local tournament and the Argentina Cup, where he must face no less than Boca in the eighth.

For this reason, Gallardo has two friendlies scheduled against Barcelona from Ecuador (6/30 and 7/4), who for now are the only ones standing: due to lack of headquarters, the first match of preparation against America from Cali in Miami, in a story that hit the fans who live there: the game was to be played with an audience at the Inter stadium.