The Monterrey Football Club was not enough to get into the top four of the general classification and had to settle for advancing to reclassification, so this Saturday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m. at the BBVA Stadium, they will look for their ticket to the ‘Fiesta Grande’ facing Atlético de San Luis.
Obviously, the Pandilla will come out as the favorite team to get their ticket to the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals given their home base and better squad, however, since the arrival of Andre Jardine With the Potosí team, the team has increased its level of play.
Therefore, in the event that the Sultana del Norte team advances to the next round, they have three potential rivals for the quarterfinals, with the red and black Atlas team being the rival with the greatest chance given that they appear in four of eight possible scenarios. .
Later they are followed by the UANL Tigers and lastly the Club América that appear in two possible scenarios.
Against Atlas tied to zero annotations on matchday 15.
Against Tigres they fell 2-0 as a visitor in the Clásico Regio with scores from the French Gignac Y Thauvin.
They won 2-1 against America, which was precisely the presentation match in his second stint as technical director of Victor Manuel Vucetich.
