This Monday, December 13, the draw was held to define the clashes in the knockout stages of the Champions League and the Europa League. The pairings in this phase surprised more than one.
The Mexican legion that participates in these tournaments will have tough rivals ahead. These are the teams they will face in the next phase of the most important club tournaments on the Old Continent.
Ajax, the team in which the Mexican Edson Álvarez plays, has a key that seems accessible. The Amsterdam team will face Benfica, from Portugal’s first division. Those led by Erik Ten Hag dominated their group and will seek access to the Eagles coast to the quarterfinals. ‘El Machín’ is one of the fixtures in the Dutch team and the draw seems to have benefited him.
Atlético de Madrid, a team in which Héctor Herrera plays, will play against Manchester United in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Mexican has hardly counted for Diego Pablo ‘Cholo’ Simeone this season and could leave the squad in the coming months.
Real Betis, the club in which the Mexicans Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez are active, will face Zenit de San Petersburgo in the round of 16 of the Europa League. ‘The Little Prince’ has the total confidence of Manuel Pellegrini, while Lainez, after his injury, begins to gain minutes little by little. They could have activity in the series against the Russian team.
This is one of the tightest keys in the Europa League round of 16. Napoli, the team in which Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano plays, will play against a lost Barcelona in this phase of the tournament. The Mexican winger is expected to be fully recovered from his most recent injury for this match.
It is not yet known with certainty what will be the next destination of Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona. The Mexican winger did not renew with the Dragons and would be free to sign with another team this winter. In the rare event that he decided to stay with Porto, Corona would play this phase against Lazio in Serie A.
