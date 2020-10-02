Moscow football club CSKA will play matches with Croatian Dynamo Zagreb, Dutch Feyenord and Austrian Wolfsberg in Group K of the Europa League. The draw took place on 2 October at the headquarters of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in Nyon, Switzerland.

Thus, CSKA will become the only representative of Russia in the group stage of the 2020/21 Europa League. Dynamo Moscow and Rostov failed to qualify.

The match calendar will be announced later. The group stage is scheduled for October 22 – December 10. The first meetings of the 1/16 finals will take place on February 26, 2021. The final of the tournament will take place on May 26 in Gdansk, Poland.

Earlier it became known that three clubs will represent Russia for the first time at the group stage of the Champions League. Zenit, Lokomotiv and Krasnodar entered the tournament.

Zenit’s rivals in Group F will be the German Borussia, the Italian Lazio and the Belgian Club Brugge. Krasnodar, in turn, in Group E will meet with the Spanish “Sevilla”, the English “Chelsea”, as well as the French “Renn”, and Lokomotiv will face the German “Bavaria”, the Spanish “Atletico” and the Austrian “Salzburg” »In group A.