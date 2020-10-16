Uzbek boxer Kudratillo Abdukakhorov withdrew from the fight for the world title against Russian Sergei Lipints, reports TASS…

The organizers of the match told the agency’s correspondents. According to them, Abdukakhorov made an appropriate decision, since he had problems with documents.

It is known that in the fight the boxer from Uzbekistan will be replaced by the Canadian Castio Clayton. He has 18 wins (12 by knockout) and not a single defeat in the professional ring.

The fight for the interim IBF world title will take place in the United States on October 24.

Let’s remind that earlier the Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin won the interim WBC heavyweight title.