Russia will face Finland in the match for third place in the 2021 World Youth Hockey Championship (WCH). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Team USA beat Finland 4: 3 in the semifinals. As part of the US national team, the goals were scored by Alex Turcott, John Farinacci, Matthew Baldy, Artur Kaliev. The Finns were scored by Kasper Simontaival, who scored two goals, and Roni Hirvonen.

Thus, Canada and the United States will play in the final. This match will take place on January 6 and will start at 05:30 Moscow time. The bronze match will take place at 01:30 Moscow time.

Earlier, the Canadians defeated the Russians in the first semi-final match of the youth World Cup. The teams met in Edmonton, Canada, at Rogers Place on January 5. The game ended with a score of 5: 0 in favor of the tournament hosts.

The World Youth Championship is held in Edmonton, Canada. The hosts are the current winners of the tournament; in 2020, they defeated the Russian national team in the final.