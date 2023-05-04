Between tell me and tell you, Javier Hernández has finally given his version regarding the veto he suffered within the Mexican team, stating that the responsibility has not been from Gerardo Martino, but that the order came from people with more power within the Tri. In the same way, he affirms that he has paid for the indiscipline of several soccer players of the national team, not only for his own, however, and despite the division with several players, his intention continues to be to wear the colors of Mexico again.
When will Chicharito return to play with the Mexican team?
Everything indicates that sooner or later Hernández will return to the Mexican team, since Diego Cocca’s desire is to take him into account, especially now that Julián Quiñones has refused to be part of the project and that Raúl Jiménez doesn’t even play. Javier’s return would have an estimated date within the calendar, it would be next June 11, the day on which the Mexican team will have a friendship prior to the duels of the Final Four of the Nations League.
The Mexican Football Federation is about to close a preparation match against Cameroon in the following days, this will take place 4 days before the weight duel that Mexico will have against the United States. That friendly against the African team will be the day in which Hernández could wear the green shirt again, since Cocca’s intention is to play himself with a rotating eleven and save his weight people for the CONCACAF classic.
#rival #Javier #Hernández #return #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply