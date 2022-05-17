The return of the Spanish band Dorian to the music scene, it happened last December, with the release of “Two lifes”, a single built on a base of syncopated breaks, whose captivating voice melody was wrapped in powerful lines. The song included in its lyrics a Tribute to the Nobel Prize for Literature Gabriel García Márquez and his “One Hundred Years of Solitude”and a coda in French, giving us some clues as to what was to come.

And what was coming was “Ritual”, an album with a marked cosmopolitan character that dislocates the parameters of pop musicto use proposing a musical dialogue between Europe and America, from the southern cone to the United States, from synth pop and French touch to British rap, from the Argentinian chacarera to Italo disco, establishing a before and after in the career of the Barcelonans.

In “Ritual”, Caribbean rhythms like the ones that sound in “Lento”, coexist in a natural way with intense and exquisite electronic passages; on the album there is room for feminist trap and dream pop.

Dorian’s new album it is described as eclectic, risky and brilliant, a double somersault in which the people of Barcelona have mixed lyrics in Spanish with verses in English, French, Portuguese, Russian and Catalan, taking the listener into different mental spaces.

Marc, Belly, Lisandro and Bart they have re-billed a brilliant album, full of potential hits and moving lyrics, a collection of songs that reinvent Dorian’s present, to project the band into the future.

To their long and customary tours of Spain and Latin Americahave begun to add, in recent years, numerous visits to the United States, from coast to coast, from North to South.

We recommend you read:

On the other hand, Dorian will present his new album at the Wizink Center in Madrid and the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona next November, after passing through the main capitals of Latin America and numerous festivals throughout next spring and summer. . The “Ritual” era is underway.