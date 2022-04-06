Fernando Franco (‘La wound’, 2013, ‘Morir’, 2017) directs his third feature film, ‘La consecration de la primavera’, a new psychological portrait of characters with Valeria Sorolla in her first job in a feature film; Telmo Irureta (‘Steal you one night’, ‘Nomofobikak’); and Emma Suárez (Goya awards for ‘The Dog in the Gardener’, ‘Julieta’ and ‘The Next Skin’).

The film presents Laura (Valeria Sorolla), who has just arrived in Madrid to settle in a Residence Hall and study Chemical Sciences. Alone and penniless, she tries to adjust to her college life while she struggles with her insecurities. One night, by chance, she meets David (Telmo Irureta), a boy with cerebral palsy who lives with her mother, Isabel (Emma Suárez). Laura initiates a relationship of mutual trust with them that helps her overcome her complexities and face a new stage towards maturity. ‘The Rite of Spring’ is defined as a story about that vital moment in which everything is possible and how the most unexpected encounter can change our lives. The script is signed by Begoña Aróstegui and Fernando Franco himself.

Franco admits that «since ‘The wound’, my taste for a cinema based on the psychological portrait of characters who go through emotional situations of vital crossroads is clear. Laura comes from a conservative background that has nothing to do with what she finds in David’s house, a kind of oasis of tolerance that she is not used to at all ».

The film is also a story of initiation. This is how the director explains it. «Laura’s passage to maturity will consist, fundamentally, in rethinking the notions that she had inculcated and realizing that everything is much more ambiguous than certain Manichaean moral categorizations. She is a character who inevitably connects with that situation that we all, in one way or another, have gone through: emancipation, abandoning the nest and consolidating a personality of her own».

With a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the University of Seville and a degree in Editing from the School of Cinematography and Audiovisual of the Community of Madrid (ECAM), Fernando Franco (Seville, 1976) was an editor of thirty feature films, having been nominated for the Goya in that category four times: ‘Snow White’ (Pablo Berger, 2012), ‘May God forgive us’ (Rodrigo Sorogoyen, 2016), ‘Journey to a mother’s room’ (2018) and ‘Black Beach’ (Esteban Crespo , 2021), while developing and directing his first two feature films.

The film has Santiago Racaj as director of photography. Carmen Albacete, who is in charge of art direction. Miguel Doblado as editor, Esther Vaquero as wardrobe manager, Manuel Calvo as assistant director, the make-up is by María Liaño and the hairdresser by Rafael Mora.

‘The Rite of Spring’ is a production by Lazona (Jaime Ortiz de Artiñano), Kowalski Films (Koldo Zuazua) and Ferdydurke Films. Guadalupe Balaguer is the executive producer. It has the participation of Canal Sur, Movistar Plus+ and Cosmopolitan, the collaboration of the Community of Madrid, the support of the Andalusian Agency of Cultural Institutions and funding from the ICAA. Its premiere is scheduled for the fall of 2022.