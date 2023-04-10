The mannequins of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, Giorgia Meloni and Pedro Sanchez, Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro: all burned, as per tradition, in the ‘burning of Judas’, the event that takes place during Holy Week in Spain, in municipality of Alfaro located in the autonomous community of La Rioja.

Local media document that hundreds of mannequins were burned and in particular those of the former leader of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont – who fled to Belgium after the unauthorized referendum of Catalonia and the subsequent declaration of independence from Spain in 2017 – and of the former ministers of Government of Catalonia, Clara Ponsatí and Toni Comín. All three dressed as if they were musketeers with the flag of Catalonia together with the Spanish judge Pablo Llarena who recently withdrew the sedition charge against Puigdemont while maintaining charges against him for embezzlement and disobedience.

In the ‘burning of Judas’, which is a common tradition in Spain and some Latin American countries, the betrayal of Judas is remembered and an attempt is made to “put an end to evil and traitors” by burning the mannequins of various characters considered ‘bad’ . It is not the first time that Puigdemont’s mannequin has been burned. It had already happened in 2019 in the Sevillian city of Coripe, sparking numerous controversies in Catalonia. As reported by the Catalonian newspaper ‘El Nacional’ when reporting the news, this year the PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of Vox Santiago Abascal dressed as Romeo accompanied by a mannequin that represented the current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni dressed in Juliet.

Among the other mannequins there were also those of the current Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez but also the former US president Donald Trump, the former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, the current Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu, the Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin next to his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. In addition, puppets depicting the King of England, Charles III, and his wife Camilla have also been seen.