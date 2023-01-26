Interview with Sabrina Priulla, Psychologist – Piramis Onlus Project Manager

We are in an ultra-modern world, what do you think of super-modern parents?

“Progress travels fast and can be very positive. It is the use made of this modernity that can become positive or not, in the case of parents I do not agree with the use of technology as a digital pacifier”.

“Digital pacifier”, what do you mean?

“Some parents tell me that they have used their cell phones at the table to calm their children during the first tantrums and then this has become a habit. But why do children in front of the screen immediately stop screaming, agitating or despairing? It’s true that the screen has a positive calming effect? ​​According to experts dealing with the well-being of children, alongside this interpretation there is a great risk of fueling an addiction dynamic in this way. Apparently the child in front of the screen seems to have appeased the his discomfort, but the truth is that in reality he simply dissociates himself from it. The child does not elaborate his emotion, simply, by calming down in front of the screen, he learns to no longer feel what is happening inside him. The role of the adult is instead that of teach the child to solve (not to deny or forget) his emotional distress, through relationships with others.In the first years of life “the others” are generally the m Mom and dad and then educators, teachers, classmates and friends. In the confrontation with “the other”, made up of words, looks and contact, the child learns to recognize and understand his own emotions, to understand and then manage his own discomfort. Each of us, especially at an early age, has the right to face our frustration, to feel disappointment, to experience our emotions in order to learn to understand and manage them. Using a cell phone to interrupt a cry can be convenient, especially if you are in a hurry, in public and feel uncomfortable. But do we really think it’s the best solution? This way the child doesn’t manage his emotions, he blocks them!”.

Why don’t parents know how to manage these emotions of the little ones and are looking for a shortcut?

“I think this is it the question of questions. The parenting task is certainly complex and nobody teaches us to be parents. Not even good parents. There is no magic recipe. However, there are guidelines, depending on the different scientific approaches, which can support this task. Technology has perhaps made parenting more complicated. Not only to better define how and when to bring their children closer to the use of technology but above all for the fact that, often, it is the parents who abuse the smartphone, thus subtracting time to be with the children in favor of the various social networks . The most common phrase, in research conducted on the relationship between children, technology and the family, is “just a moment”. Exactly what the parent says to the child who is calling him, while he has the smartphone in his hand. As regards the age for children to access smartphones and the digital world, unfortunately it continues to drop, although there are many calls not to do so. The Italian Society of Pediatrics deems it inappropriate to offer children digital devices before the age of two and in any case invites parents never to use a smartphone to calm or distract children, during meals or before going to sleep. The mobile phone manufacturers themselves recommend their use only after the age of 13. If we then go into the merits of social networks, we know by now that the age for access has been regulated. But if the parent allows the child to use it, there is no legal obligation that can prevent it. Parents must remember that they have parental responsibility. And they have to know how to say no. For the good of children and young people”.

