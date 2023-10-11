Pirate IPTVs have become a global phenomenon of great concern. These streaming platforms, in fact, offer access to copyrighted content such as films, TV series and sporting events, obviously without the consent of the rights holders. This is a problem that has become quite urgent and serious in our area, to the point that on 14 July 2023 the authorities intervened with a new law on the so-called Pezzotto. Furthermore, it must be made clear from the outset that the risks and consequences do not only concern those who transmit, but also the users who use this service.

What does the viewer of pirated IPTV risk?

Until some time ago, the fines imposed on viewers of pirated IPTV were rather small, with figures hovering around 150 euros (154 euros, to be precise). There new anti-Pezzotto law, however, has pushed too hard on this factor, dramatically increasing the fines, and pushing them up to a maximum of 5 thousand euros. Therefore, today, even viewers of illegal streaming content risk very high fines and penalties.

On the other hand, those who watch pirated content via streaming also run other dangers. For example, reference is made to the risk of being infected by malware and viruses when installing the software necessary to access the contents of illegal IPTVs, or when visiting websites that broadcast them unencrypted. A similar argument also applies to the possible theft of sensitive user data, especially if we talk about platforms and apps that require you to pay for a mini-subscription by credit card.

As regards activities that transmit pirated streaming, the issue becomes even more pressing there. In this case, as explained above, an offense is committed due to the violation of copyright, and according to law 93/2023 the perpetrators of this crime can receive a sentence of up to 3 years in prison. However, if there is no profit motive behind the pirated streaming broadcast, the penalty involves the payment of a fine, which is however very high.

Illegal streaming vs. legal streaming

Illegal streaming allows you to watch, for free or by spending small amounts, a series of contents protected by copyright, and normally accessible only after paying a regular subscription. Today we are talking about a phenomenon that produces very serious risks for spectators, and which we have already outlined in the previous paragraph. This is a problem that the various broadcasters are fighting with all their strength: just think of DAZN, which has started assigning a unique code to each subscription, making it visible on the screen during the transmission of content, and which allows you to quickly identify the source of the pirated stream.

In light of this, users should abandon illegal IPTVs and proceed to pay for subscriptions, also because the economic sanctions have become very heavy.