There are countries, such as the United States, France and Spain, that do not require the use of masks outdoors. Other European countries plan to withdraw the requirement in the coming months. However, many of them impose the reservation to maintain the physical distance recommended by health authorities.

This caveat is important, as the concept of ‘outdoors’ takes on very different nuances whether you manage to keep your distance from other people or not.

+ Only 10% of the world’s population has been vaccinated against Covid-19

There are three non-pharmacological measures to prevent covid-19 infections, as the president of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine explains to El Pais:

The barrier method, through the use of a mask;

Social distancing;

Ventilation

Bearing in mind that at least two of these three criteria must always be met, the expert explains that it never made sense to wear a mask outdoors if social distance was guaranteed, as ventilation is, for obvious reasons, ensured outdoors.

But this situation takes on different contours in very busy outdoor spaces, that is, where the recommended distance is not possible, as is the example of streets in big cities or events with many people such as demonstrations. In this case, if the distance criterion is not met, it makes sense to keep the other two criteria, which include the mask.

Many voices are raised against the end of the mandatory use of masks, due to the message of relaxation it can bring to the population, causing them not to use them inside closed spaces, where they are still needed, or when there are meetings with other people on the street and if holds a conversation.

“Outdoors there are fewer infections than indoors. But there are infections when you talk around other people, such as on terraces,” warned another expert from the University of Colorado.

