The release of Brittney Griner, the American basketball star, nearly a year after Russian authorities detained her, once again forces a tough question to be asked in Washington and other capitals. What is the least terrible option for dealing with hostage diplomacy?

The practice, which has become somewhat more common in recent years, involves imprisoning a foreigner, often on false or exaggerated charges, for the purpose of extracting concessions from that person’s government.

For the victim’s government, giving in risks encouraging hostile states to take more hostages. But resisting prolongs the suffering of the hostage, as well as sending the message that citizens abroad cannot count on their government to protect them. Both options invite backlash, whether from heavy-handed supporters furious at appearing to bow down to a foreign adversary or from citizens angry at seeing one of their own left to fend for themselves in a faraway cell.

But Griner’s release, for which Moscow won the return of arms dealer Viktor Bout, could raise a similar question mark among nations that have pursued hostage diplomacy. Works? Or will the damage to diplomatic relations, global status and tourism revenue end up exceeding the value of any concessions obtained?

The recent history of hostage diplomacy suggests that its effectiveness is uncertain at best. In an episode from 1967 to 1969 sometimes called the first of its kind, Chinese authorities detained around two dozen British visitors and diplomats, demanding concessions from the British authorities in Hong Kong. The British met some demands, releasing several pro-CPC protest leaders who had been detained during riots in Hong Kong.

A decade later, Iran detained dozens of US diplomatic staff for more than a year to pressure Washington to extradite Iran’s ousted dictator. Although it failed in its primary objective, it inflicted severe political damage on then-President Jimmy Carter and allowed Iran’s revolutionary leaders to portray themselves as standing up against the hated Americans.

Both China and Iran faced domestic distress and widespread international hostility, underscoring hostage-taking’s reputation as a tactic reserved for those with little to lose.

Last year, Danielle Gilbert and Gaëlle Rivard Piché warned in an academic study that “hostage diplomacy is likely to become a more frequent threat to the security of Western countries.” They cited the rise in great power rivalry and the weakening of international norms, and singled out one state in particular: China, whose power makes its growing adoption of this tactic particularly worrying.

China’s experiences also underscore the risks to the hostage-taking state. In 2018, China arrested two Canadians later on charges of espionage. This was seen as an attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese executive who was facing possible extradition to the United States on fraud charges. But Canadian and US officials resisted, allowing the Wanzhou case to proceed, and the Canadians remained in detention, for nearly three years.

At the start of the episode, Canada had been looking for a far-reaching trade deal with China. It was also the only member of the US-led Five Eyes intelligence alliance that was contemplating having Wanzhou-based Huawei develop its 5G cellular network. But Canadian voters and lawmakers have grown disenchanted with the idea of ​​dealing with China, regardless of the economic benefit. The loss of untold billions of dollars in trade, and from a diplomatic relationship that Chinese leaders had invested years of work in, was likely more than China had anticipated paying for the liberation of Wanzhou, which eventually came to fruition. last year.

Such risks are inherent. For the hostage-taking state, the potential advantage is usually small and fixed, such as the release of a citizen arrested abroad, while the disadvantages are unpredictable and potentially large.

By: MAX FISHER