He pointed out that Lebanon is currently implementing an emergency plan to try to save the economic situation in the country, but the continued escalation “will take the country towards a difficult and unknown situation” even with the continuation of international aid and support.

In this context, economic experts believe that the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could lead to an economic contraction of between 10 and 25 percent in Lebanon this year, with the destruction of vital sectors from agriculture to tourism and damage to vital infrastructure.

Lebanon, already reeling from several crises stemming from years of political deadlock and nearly 12 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, could face a “significant” economic slowdown in early 2025, The National reported, citing Keren Uziel, a senior analyst for the Middle East and Africa at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The Economist Intelligence Unit had forecast a seventh straight year of economic contraction in Lebanon in 2024, even before Monday’s Israeli attacks, which were the deadliest in Lebanon’s bombing since 2006.

She added:

The escalation of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah since the pager attack and the massive Israeli air offensive could further diminish hopes for economic stability.

Lebanon’s economy and infrastructure were already seriously deteriorating due to the economic crisis and years of political instability and mismanagement, leaving it unable to withstand even a relatively short military campaign of this magnitude.

Escalating fighting is also likely to exacerbate supply problems and destabilize the Lebanese pound again, pushing up inflation that has been easing in recent months.

Economic and war scenarios

For his part, Professor of Economics at the Lebanese University, Jassem Ajaka, stated in a special statement to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that the ongoing war on the southern front between Hezbollah and Israel came and is not welcome on the economic level due to its widespread damage to the economy.

He pointed out that Standard & Poor’s credit rating agency had set three scenarios regarding the Lebanese economy during the current war, which were as follows:

The first scenario: It was overcome as it was a confrontation on a three-month level, resulting in somewhat limited losses, especially in the tourism sector and in terms of foreign reserves and GDP. The losses in the tourism sector reached 500 million dollars, while the losses in foreign reserves were about 2 percent and the percentage of losses in GDP was 3 percent.

The second scenario: It reflects the current reality, a conflict that extends until mid-2024. There are losses in tourism revenues worth $1.6 billion, while the percentage of foreign reserve losses reached 6 percent, and the losses in the gross domestic product reached 7 percent.

Scenario Three: Lebanon will enter into a longer period of conflict and its scope will expand without it being a comprehensive war, causing greater losses of up to $3.7 billion in the tourism sector, and a loss of foreign reserves of 14 percent, while the loss of the gross domestic product will be 23 percent.

He added to these three scenarios another scenario of a comprehensive war, and regarding its impact on the Lebanese economy, he predicted the following:

The damage of that war would be much greater because what Israel did in Gaza could be repeated in Lebanon in terms of destroying infrastructure, homes and other economic facilities, which would require an increase in government spending, which would of course lead to great damage that could exceed tens of billions of dollars in direct and indirect losses.

On the social level, a comprehensive war will lead to the starvation of the Lebanese people, especially food and also health supplies. If Israel closes the sea, the airport, and other Lebanese borders with the world, there will be a shortage of these supplies, which will force Lebanon to rely on the international community’s aid to provide them.

Fuel shortage if this war extends to include the winter period, its damage will be greater, especially since Lebanon’s weather in the winter requires more fuel, in addition to its need for use in transportation.

Worst case scenario

Returning to the report of The National newspaper, it quoted the chief economist and head of the research department at Byblos Bank Group in Beirut, Nassib Ghobril, as saying: “Since the worst-case scenario has come true and Israel has started its war on Lebanon, I expect a sharper contraction in economic activity in 2024, which could range from 6 to 10 percent this year, depending on the length and size of the war.”

He added: As a result of the escalation of the war, consumption will be limited to basic goods, travel will be severely disrupted, which will affect the tourism industry, investment will be further delayed, and the import rate will be less than $17.5 billion in 2023.

Lebanon’s finance ministry expects a fiscal surplus of 2 percent of GDP this year based on public finance performance in the first eight months, but Ghobril expects the fiscal balance to range from zero percent of GDP to a deficit of 1 percent due to the intensification of fighting, according to the report.

Activating diplomacy

He stressed the need for the Lebanese government to activate its diplomacy with the world to prevent the outbreak of a comprehensive war because Lebanon cannot economically bear such a war, and to exert pressure through international institutions and bilateral relations that link Lebanon with many Arab and Gulf countries and friends in America and Europe, especially since this war is not in the interest of any party and the losses will be astronomical.

In the same context, he attributed the economic crisis that Lebanon is suffering from to poor financial management, saying that it led Lebanon in 2020 to default on its debts.

He explained that there are political and security events in addition to the Corona pandemic since 2020, all of which have swept Lebanon, and to this day they are preventing it from emerging from its economic crisis that has also toppled the banking sector. He stressed that it is not possible to talk about a normal economy in light of the reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund, stressing that if the authorities do not carry out these reforms as a result of the sharp political division, there will remain a defect in the Lebanese economy, putting it in confrontation with the international community.

These reforms include:

Restructuring the banking sector, especially with the depositors’ crisis.

Rebalancing public finances and the public sector, including employment and institutions, is necessary to restructure them.

Amending some laws, most notably combating corruption and imposing the state’s financial sovereignty over all Lebanese territories.

He stressed that the continuation of the crisis will increase the losses resulting from the state’s default on its debts, in addition to increasing the losses for depositors who hope to recover even part of their deposits in Lebanese banks.

The expansion of the conflict

According to Nasser Saidi, former Minister of Economy and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, “the expansion of the conflict to include a ground offensive would be devastating, including through further losses in GDP, exports, remittances, foreign direct investment flows, and migration,” according to the newspaper report.

“Further escalation towards a wider war, with strikes and destruction of infrastructure, could lead to the economy shrinking by up to 25 percent in 2024,” he added.

The war could also disrupt remittances, especially cash, which were a major source of income for the poor population – remittances account for about 30 percent of GDP – and the foreign currency needed to pay for imports.

He added that foreign trade, travel and tourism will be directly affected, as well as the energy, transportation and retail sectors, which have already been damaged by the decline in purchasing power.

The country’s GDP, which has already shrunk from $50 billion to $20 billion over the past five years, will “shrink further,” said Marwan Barakat, chief economist at Bank Audi. “Growth will contract by at least 20 percent in a prolonged war scenario,” he said. He warned that inflation, which has recently declined, could soar to more than 400 percent if the war drags on for a long time.

The Economist Intelligence Unit warned that the situation in Lebanon may not begin to stabilize until the second half of next year, and that overall growth may recover in 2026 and 2027.

Severe pressure on the economy

Lebanese oil and gas expert, Laurie Haytayan, confirmed in an interview with the Sky News Arabia Economy website that the expansion of the war would put Lebanon’s economy under severe pressure, noting that the little industry and trade that exists could be affected, in addition to restaurants and tourist sites, stressing that this war would create a greater crisis in the country.

She explained that southern Lebanon has become a war zone separate from the rest of the regions that live a normal life, but it may be affected by the state of widespread war and the infrastructure such as the airport or the port has been damaged, so there will no longer be the possibility of transporting goods and financing, stressing that all of this will affect what remains of the Lebanese economy, which is represented by seasonal tourism and restaurants, and thus Lebanon has begun to move from one disaster to another.

She said that the Lebanese economy has been suffering from the collapse crisis in 2019, stressing that there is a real economic crisis reflected in the small size of the Lebanese economy and the lack of foreign investments.

She pointed out that there is a great reliance on the cash economy, in light of the lack of trust in the banking sector, as citizens have liquid money that they cannot put in banks or even borrow from them, so they increasingly use cash in their daily transactions.

According to the caretaker Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, last April, the tourism sector was affected by the war by 75 percent, and the agricultural sector suffered losses of between 2.5 and 3 billion dollars.

Exacerbation of the internal crisis

Lebanese journalist and political analyst Mohammed Saeed Al-Raz explained in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that in light of the reality that Lebanon and the Lebanese are living, waging a large-scale war with Israel would exacerbate the internal crisis, especially since the destruction in southern Lebanon is kilometers away from the border with Palestine, while the cost of rebuilding the south has become more than five billion dollars, in addition to the huge losses in the agricultural and industrial sectors in that region.

He said that after the issuance of UN Resolution 1701 in 2006 and until October 7, Israel carried out 32 thousand violations of this resolution, which were represented by various attacks by land, sea and air. In addition, Lebanese areas, namely the Shebaa Farms, the Kfar Shuba Hills and the outskirts of the town of Mari, are still occupied by the Israeli army, in addition to international reports confirming that Israel planned a war with Lebanon immediately after the end of its war with Gaza.

He noted that the absence of a sound and cohesive internal Lebanese political and economic front, and in light of the presence of political forces opposing Hezbollah, would negatively affect the course of a large-scale war if it broke out.

He also reported that the economic situation in Lebanon has deteriorated to its lowest levels in five years, which is reflected in:

More than half of the Lebanese people are now below the poverty line in terms of living standards, and the middle class has fallen.

The value of the Lebanese currency has deteriorated by 90 percent.

The depositors’ money in the banks is gone.

The state’s public debt has accumulated to exceed $120 billion.

The poverty rate in Lebanon has more than tripled over the past decade to 44 percent of the total population, according to a World Bank report last May.

He attributed the occurrence of this financial and social collapse in Lebanon to the ruling class’s coup against the national constitution derived from the Taif Agreement for National Accord, to establish, 33 years ago, its own constitution that allowed it to share the state’s institutions, administrations, ministries, and public finances in an alliance between it, the bank owners, and the former governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon.