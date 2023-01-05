If something is customary to give Christmas in many homes, it is time around a table full of copious meals. It does not matter if they are fish, meat, shellfish, nougat or shortbread. All of them in abundance and with high loads of a seasoning that doctors frown on: salt. Excessive consumption of this substance increases the risk of developing cardiovascular problems, such as hypertension, kidney disorders and other harmful phenomena for health. A recent study in mice suggests that a diet high in salt is also associated with higher levels of the stress hormone, which, in excess, is also harmful to the body. The World Health Organization has waged a battle to reduce salt intake and recommends no more than five grams per adult per day. The majority of the population consume twice as much.

Salt (sodium chloride) is essential for life. Essential in the diet. Humans need sodium to perform vital functions, such as the transmission of nerve impulses and the normal functioning of cells. “All civilizations have inhabited areas where salt could be obtained. It is essential. If we reduced consumption to zero, we would not live”, explains Jordi Salas-Salvador, Professor of Nutrition at the Rovira i Virgili University and researcher at the Obesity and Nutrition Network Biomedical Research Center (Ciberobn).

First of all, salt is not harmful. The problem arises when you take more than necessary: ​​“We consume more salt than what we put in the salt shaker: it is already in the food and is used as a preservative or to enhance flavor. For example, the ham we eat at Christmas contains enormous amounts of salt; when we eat the appetizer, the olives, the chips and those snacks, they also have a lot of salt. It is hidden in food. Cookies, for example, apart from sugar, have salt”, exemplifies the expert.

The WHO recommends Adults should not exceed two grams of sodium per day (five grams of salt), but most citizens ingest an average of between nine and 12 grams of salt per day. “It is estimated that 2.5 million deaths could be avoided each year if global salt consumption were reduced to the recommended level,” says the health agency, which has conspired to reduce the intake of this substance by 30% in the world by 2025.

In excess, salt harms health from several areas: the most studied is its association with high blood pressure and cardiovascular problems derived from this disease, such as myocardial infarction, strokes or vascular dementias, lists Salas-Salvador. But it also causes kidney problems and a recent study also adds another potential health problem to that list: it can contribute to increasing stress hormone levels.

This investigationperformed on mice and published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, concludes that animals exposed to a higher salt intake had higher levels of glucocorticoids (cortisol in humans, corticosterone in mice), which are hormones with important cardiovascular, cognitive, and metabolic functions and are released as a response to stressful situations. or threats. The scientists, from the University of Edinburgh (United Kingdom), found that exposure to excessive salt intake activated the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis —a key hormonal system in the response of human beings to stress— and response to environmental stressors was amplified. “This axis is well known: the hormones that are produced in the hypothalamus have an action on the pituitary, which is a pituitary gland that stimulates, in turn, the adrenal glands, located on the kidneys and that produce glucocorticoids. Activation of this axis has also been linked to metabolic diseases. [como la diabetes o la obesidad] and it is said that it could be one of the causes”, says Salas-Salvador.

Francisco Pita, a member of the Nutrition area of ​​the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition, explains that “when there is a stressful situation for the body, that is, an attack in which the person needs to respond or defend themselves, cortisol is released.” The problem is when it is released excessively and continuously over time. “Excessive activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis is bad because it ends up creating an excess of glucocorticoids, which can cause hypertension, fluid retention, weight gain, diabetes, hair growth and muscle weakness, poor wound healing or bruising. . There are diseases caused by excessive activation of the axis, such as Cushing’s syndrome, a group of symptoms that are produced by an excess of glucocorticoid action”, points out the endocrinologist.

With all the precautions that a study in animal models requires, the association found in this research is in line with previous articles that reflected a relationship between salt intake and urinary cortisol excretion. “We can never fully translate studies in mice to humans. The sodium levels that stimulate stress will surely be different, but the authors have tried to simulate excess salt, and the mechanisms are probably very similar, although more study is needed. In humans, we know that excess salt produces more glucocorticoids and increases their excretion”, adds the Rovira i Virgili professor. Pita urges caution and points out that “it remains to be seen whether or not an eventual increase in the level of glucocorticoids associated with excessive salt consumption is relevant” in clinical terms for humans.

Salas-Salvador points out, in any case, that there are people who are especially sensitive to the effects of salt, individuals who show an exaggerated hypertensive response to high salt intake. According to the study published in Cardiovascular Researchsalt sensitivity is also found in approximately 30% of healthy humans “and independently increases cardiovascular risk and mortality risk.”

kidney diseases

José Manuel Vázquez Rodríguez, head of the Cardiology Service of the A Coruña Hospital and head of the Cardiovascular Diseases Area of ​​the Biomedical Research Institute of A Coruña, admits that the full mechanism by which excessive salt intake leads to hypertension in some people is unknown, but outlines some processes: “We know that the more salt you consume, the more sodium in the body and that implies more fluid retention than remains in the intravascular space. Y [las personas más sensibles a la sal] they are also more sensitive to vasopressor substances in the arteries that cause them to contract and increase pressure. The cardiologist also points out that high blood pressure “produces disease in the arteries and is a risk factor for disease in these vessels and increases the risk of heart attack or stroke.” “It also causes kidney disease because the renal arteries are damaged and can cause kidney failure. In nephroangiosclerosis, for example, the renal arterioles are damaged, they become more rigid and the arterial wall becomes diseased, and this causes the kidney to not filter well and waste products are not removed well, ”he adds.

Other research has also linked excess salt intake to an increased risk of developing autoimmune diseases, although the scientific evidence in this field is more limited. In canceran association has also been found between the consumption of foods high in salt and an increased risk of developing gastric tumors.

Salas-Salvador points out that the greater or lesser impact on health of excess salt is correlated with time: “It is the continued consumption that produces the disaster.” To keep salt intake at healthy levels and not exceed it, the WHO recommends not adding this seasoning during food preparation, removing the salt shaker from the table, limiting the consumption of salty snacks and choosing low-sodium products. The health agency also dismantles some myths, such as that salt-free foods have no taste: human beings can adapt to eating with less salt because the taste buds get used to the decrease in this substance.

