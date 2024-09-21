Delia Honzi, a 58-year-old Paraguayan, has cleaned high windows with half her body outside, climbed ladders to prune trees and lifted vacuum cleaners that “broke her back”. She has been a domestic worker in Madrid for 18 years – like 595,000 other people in Spain according to the latest Active Population Survey – and these are some of the risky tasks she has had to do without the necessary protective measures. Honzi also remembers the night when the dishwasher in a house where she worked caught fire. She was woken up not by a fire alarm, but by her employer. He knocked on the door of the poorly ventilated basement where she lived and asked her to go up to the second floor to pick up the children. “The bosses think we are like Superman, someone who should do what they want and when they want,” she says.

The dangers to which domestic workers are sometimes exposed prompted the Government to approve a royal decree last Tuesday that extends the regulations on the prevention of occupational risks for this sector. The document establishes the obligation for employers to provide adequate protective equipment to their employees (around 90% of this workforce is made up of women) and to assess the risks in their homes themselves. To this end, the National Institute for Safety and Health at Work (INSST) will develop a tool on-line within ten months.

Edith Espinola, spokesperson for the organisation Servicio Doméstico Activo (Sedoac), which defends the rights of this group of workers, gives some credibility to the new instrument, but maintains that for her group it would be better “if inspections were carried out in the homes”. She also applauds the intention to equip her colleagues correctly, “as is done with any office worker, who is given a computer and a desk”. Although she still has some doubts: “Who says that they won’t deduct from our salary what they have to give us?”

Katerin Fernández, a 39-year-old Peruvian, remembers the ordeal she had a year ago. She was given a thin mask to do a deep cleaning, but it was not enough to stop the gases given off by the chemical product she had to use. “I left home feeling unwell, my eyes were burning a lot and my head hurt,” she says. Episodes of this kind, and situations in which health is sacrificed for work, are part of the daily life of many domestic workers. Raquel Bogado, born in Paraguay 36 years ago, suffered from severe pain in her hand and forearm after long days ironing clothes in a house. She endured the pain with painkillers, until she could not bear it any longer and went to see a doctor. She was diagnosed with the beginnings of carpal tunnel syndrome. Honzi has scoliosis. Sometimes, when her back hurts, she thinks of that boss who made her go down three floors loaded with suitcases when she went on a trip.

A domestic worker cleans the kitchen counter in a file image. Ricardo Rubio (Europa Press)

Falling ill is one of the biggest fears for these workers. Bogado repeats a phrase that is well known among her colleagues: “If you get sick you don’t eat, if you don’t go to work someone else will take your place.” She knows what she’s talking about. After missing a day of work due to severe bronchitis, her employer fired her, accusing her of making up the condition despite having a medical certificate. “In many cases you get infected at home,” says Liz Enríquez, a 42-year-old Peruvian. Her boss forced her to take care of her while she was suffering from Covid. “Not even her husband would come near her, but she made me work and she didn’t like to wear a mask,” she explains.

According to the recently approved regulations, the National Health System (NHS) will offer these employees a voluntary medical check-up every three years. In the opinion of Sedoac, the three-year periodicity is insufficient for a “so precarious” guild, which in August registered an average of 358,244 affiliated to the Social Security. The comparison of these data with those of the EPA, suggests an underground market of approximately 40%.

“The invisible ones.” That’s what the second vice president of the Government and head of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, called them last week when announcing the new measures. That’s how Julia (fictitious name) prefers to remain for fear of reprisals from her employers. She has been working as a live-in for two years. She doesn’t know about vacations or holidays. She earns 900 euros a month and works around 14 hours a day, from Monday to Sunday. Having just arrived from Peru with her teenage son, without documents, she found a job in the home of two elderly people in Toledo. They took them both in, something unusual, which is why she fears not finding another roof over their heads. “If I were alone, I would have already left, but I’m doing it for him,” she says, referring to the minor.

Demonstration called by the Sedoac association in Madrid, on March 30, 2023, International Domestic Workers Day. Juanjo Martin (EFE)

Another fear that employees frequently express is that of being left homeless. Patricia Simón, 48, arrived in Madrid in 2023 from Mexico. She was brought by a family from her country for whom she had already worked there for 15 years. They promised her a salary and housing for a year. “They made everything very nice for me, but they fired me after seven months on the pretext that I didn’t have papers,” she says. “They bought my ticket for a weekend. ‘You’re leaving on Sunday,’ they said.” Simón did not board the flight and demanded the three months of salary owed plus the rest of the year’s pay. She says that after threatening to resort to legal action, they agreed to pay. It was not the only time it happened to her. One afternoon she returned from church and could not enter the new home where she worked. Behind the door was her whole life, her belongings and her savings. Her boss fired her suddenly and without justification. She recovered everything with the help of the police and filed a complaint. Simon was lucky to have a friend who took her in on both occasions, but in a sector where most jobs are occupied by migrants, there is not always a support network.

Danger of sexual harassment and violence

Aside from these extreme cases, the reality for the entire group is that carrying out their activity in a private domestic space causes a special defenselessness for these workers. Espinola, the spokesperson for Sedoac, assures that situations of abuse or exploitation “are more common than is believed.” She points out that, just a few hours earlier, she had attended to a woman who escaped from the home where she works because “the naked man had come into the room to tell her that she had to show him affection.” Her organization hopes that the anti-harassment protocol approved last week along with the rest of the measures will be effective. She assures that those who design it have a great challenge ahead, given the difficulty of regulating behavior in private homes. “It is difficult for the colleagues to gather evidence, in a context where there are often no witnesses,” she says.

Julia endured a kick and several touches from the adult she cared for until he died a few months ago. “The grandfather was very rude, he touched me about four times,” she confesses. She told her boss, the son of her attacker, about the situation, but he did not say anything: “He told me that he did not realize what he was doing, that he was crazy, and that was it.” She is also a victim of another type of violence. The woman she still cares for has no qualms about insulting her. “Sometimes it makes you want to cry when you are hurt, but I handle it alone and I prefer not to worry my family,” she laments. Bogado believes that “the law is there, but there are many who do not want to comply with it” and regrets that it should be mandatory by law “to give the minimum that a human being deserves.”