The Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri. Monica Torres

The decision to eliminate more than 11,000 jobs by CaixaBank and BBVA, in a sector that has already lost 100,000, exacerbates the social climate in a country burdened by the decline in employment. The measure is adopted after a sharp increase in earnings and salaries of its managers.

The decision shows a very anachronistic vision of the role of companies and the lack of trust of managers in their workers, vital for the viability of companies. As Professors Paul Collier and John Kay have noted in the British newspaper Financial times, “Companies are not, as Friedman and his followers claimed, a nexus of contracts, but a web of relationships: communities of work that offer jobs with purpose, of which their workforce can be proud.”

The position of the bank leaders, who remain in their positions thanks to the immense public aid received, is inconsistent with the disdain they show to the warnings of the authorities. The governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, has been very explicit: “Given that uncertainty still persists, that the impact of the pandemic has not been fully manifested on the balance sheets of the entities and that they continue to benefit from various measures of public support, we have recommended that they act with extreme prudence in the policies of distribution of dividends and variable remuneration ”.

For their part, Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz, second and third vice presidents of the Government, respectively, have urged bank executives, through statements and express warnings, to negotiate and limit the scope of the dismissals. The president himself, Pedro Sánchez, has underlined the contradiction between the massive layoffs and “six-figure salaries”, in reference to executives.

The challenge of financial power to the authorities in ignoring so many warnings is surprising. The situation is especially serious in the case of CaixaBank, with a 16% stake by the State, where the Government has shown its opposition to President José Ignacio Goirigolzarri’s salary being tripled.

It seems that the bank leaders are not very aware of the new social reality. The former president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi has just renounced all remuneration as head of the Italian Executive, as a gesture of empathy with the suffering of millions of his fellow citizens.

The crisis has focused on the responsibilities of the financial system and its privileges. Economist Steve Keen, one of the few who saw the last crisis coming, affirms in Can we avoid another financial crisis? that pressure groups such as Positive Money and the American Monetary Institute “defend that private banks have the ability to create money and that this right is limited to the Government (or to an independent statutory authority) ”.

Academics warn, unions moderate their positions but banks brag and exercise their power. Perhaps it is time for authorities to move from recommendation to action.