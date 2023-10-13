Reuters: UK banks are preparing for possible sanctions against China

The UK is preparing for possible restrictions against China. The risks of sanctions against China were assessed by experts from the UK Finance group, which represents about 300 firms, including HSBC, Barclays and JPMorgan banks, reports Reuters.

According to the lobby group’s sanctions director, Neil Wylie, banks are developing contingency plans in the event of an escalation of geopolitical tensions between the West and China and subsequent restrictions similar to sanctions against Russia. Financial institutions are finding out whether the movement of Chinese goods can be tracked and assessing how connected European countries are to China. They also assess how vulnerable commodity supply chains are and how dependent parties are on technology, and how to create “backlash” as a result of sanctions.

The possibility of introducing new restrictions against China comes amid tensions between the West and China over the status of Taiwan, strengthening export controls, accusations of Chinese espionage, and Beijing’s strict security measures against domestic businesses. Escalation could be triggered by major cyber attacks or military intervention in Taiwan, experts say.

The development of scenarios for new restrictions against China is dictated by the “unprecedented” sanctions imposed against Russia after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, due to which many foreign companies had difficulty withdrawing assets from the country or leaving the market. According to the publication’s source, these measures “relieved business of naivety” and motivated the industry to think about the risks associated with China.

In September, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) blacklisted Hong Kong-based Hongkong Himark Electron Model Limited for its involvement in the purchase of servo motors for the production of Iranian Shahed drones, which Russia allegedly uses in a special operation zone in Ukraine. In total, Washington applied export control measures to 49 organizations from China, Germany, India, Turkey, Estonia and a number of other countries, allegedly for “providing support to the Russian military and/or defense-industrial infrastructure” of Russia.

Earlier it became known that the Chinese IT giant Huawei, which has been under US sanctions since 2019, began producing chips and received about $30 billion from the state for this. The company is organizing a shadow network of enterprises in China, the work of which will help circumvent the ban on buying American equipment for the production of chips and other inaccessible materials.

The creation of a shadow network of factories is another step by China in the “chip war” with the United States that has been going on for several years. In October 2022, American authorities limited the supply of high-tech chips and equipment for their production to China.