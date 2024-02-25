OfAnna Fregonara

According to a recent study, the preference for foods that have not undergone much “processing” can reduce the risk of incurring chronic diseases over the years

They are called ultra processed or ultra processed and they like them because they are satisfying, comfortable and economical.

«Examples are irresistible sweet and savory snacks, pre-packaged long-life ready meals, sugary or carbonated drinks. They define themselves as ultra-worked because the transformation process of foods subtracts or adds nutrients or other substancesmodifies the structure, refines, merges, models, recombines until obtaining the product that arrives on our tables”, begins Sabina Sieri, epidemiologist and director of the Complex Structure of Epidemiology and Prevention of the Irccs Foundation National Cancer Institute of Milan.

As the scientific literature reports, 50%-60% of daily energy intake in some high-income countries comes from these foods instead of freshly prepared dishes. And middle- and low-income countries are reportedly following suit.

The story of transformation “There transformation of foods to make them edible and preservable is as old as our civilization and allowed our ancestors to survive periods of food shortage: just think of the oliveswhich without debittering would not be edible, or to the production of cheeses And cured meat which allows you to safely store quickly perishable foods”, says Sieri. «Some transformations, such as the microbial fermentation of milk for the production of yogurt or kefir or the leavening of flour products, can also improve the nutritional characteristics of foods”.

Therefore, when talking about ultra-processed foods, we must immediately clear away generalizations and focus on the available data.

The new study Until now, scholars had concentrated above all on analyzing the possible associations between the consumption of this type of food andincidence of individual chronic diseases typical of the Western worldsuch as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic syndrome.

Now, read on The Lancet Regional Health Europeresearchers from the large international study European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (Epic) wanted to see if those who consume more ultra-processed foods could have a greater risk of developing multimorbidity, i.e. multiple pathologies together, one of the most important challenges for our healthcare systems. Scholars have considered the presence of comorbidity at least two pathologies chronic diseases such as cancer, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The choice to focus on these diseases depended on the fact that they are the main causes of disease and mortality worldwide and share common predictable and preventable risk factors, including poor diet. See also When wheat makes you sick, from celiac disease to wheat allergy/Sheet

The results «The Epic study recruited healthy volunteers in their 90s from seven European countries. They were asked about various aspects of their lifestyle, including diet. In the study published on The Lancet“, explains Sieri, who is also co-author of this new research, “on more than 250 thousand Epic volunteers we tried to understand how much a diet rich in ultra-processed foods was associated with the development of tumors or cardiometabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease and stroke. And it was seen that those who had consumed ultra-processed foods more frequently presented a 9% higher risk to develop multimorbidity over time. The risk was found especially for products of animal originfor example cured meats, salted fish, processed cheeses, and for sugary or artificially sweetened drinks, while no risk was observed for those who consumed ultra-processed products of plant origin.

New research perspective «It is important to underline» specifies Sieri, «that the results of the survey concern data collected on nutrition more than 20 years ago. So nothing can be inferred about the myriad of new baked goods, snacks or ready meals that rarely existed or were consumed in the 1990s.” Heinz Freisling, an expert from the Cancer Research Agency IARC of the World Health Organization, who also collaborated on the investigation, declared: «Our study underlines that there is no need to avoid completely ultra-processed foods; rather, their consumption should be limited and preference should be given to fresh or minimally processed foods.” However, one message that this research provides is that “the intake of healthy foods, therefore with less salt or less sugar, helps to avoid the onset of diseases and is a great support in the prevention of multimorbidity of chronic degenerative diseases”, adds Sieri.

«To update information from Epic research and to study the health effects of new natural foods or highly processed (“fast food”, “ready-to-eat”) or the habit of consuming «convenience food» with pre-cooked disheswe are recruiting volunteers for the new YouGoody studio carried out by our Unit. «With this project we are not only collecting detailed information on the consumption of these foods in Italy, but they will be updated every two years this information and this will allow us to understand how eating habits change and how consumption trends can influence multimorbidity.” See also Rare diseases, presented the 6th annual Ossfor 2022 report on access to medicines and treatments

Why we choose these foods However, one thing is certain: when we are under stress or when we are tired we choose these ultra-processed foods for their satisfying role and consolatory. You can try replacing them so as not to overdo it. «The snacks are good and convenient; they are put in a bag or briefcase and opened as soon as hunger strikes, to break up a rather long morning or afternoon. Nutritionally speaking we could replace them with dried fruit and fresh fruitequally comfortable to use”, advises Enzo Spisni, associate professor of Nutritional Physiology and director of the Laboratory of Translational Physiology and Nutrition of the University of Bologna, member of the scientific committee of the II level Master in Nutrition and Health Education of the same university .

«When you look for a bar, the non-ultra-processed ones are based on dried fruit and cereals. For the chocolate choose that dark, meaning 70% and above. Finally, if you opt for a carbonated drink, the one with sugar is better: just combine a meal with a little less carbohydrates and a little more vegetables which counteract the “upward” effects that sugar can have on blood sugar. It is important to include these alternatives in our diet because this helps our intestinal microbiota and protects us from the possible slight state of chronic inflammation that ultra-processed foods can fuel and which, over time, can increase the risk of incurring many pathologies. Our goal should, therefore, be to limit ultra-processed foods, not to eliminate them completely from our diet. The available evidence from prospective cohort studies suggests that adherence to a varied, balanced and natural foods-based dietary pattern, such as the Mediterranean diet, is associated with a reduced risk of multimorbidity.”

The classification Depending on the degree of transformation, ultra-processed foods have been classified by scholars in Nova system which catalogs foods according to their level of workmanship in four categories. See also Covid today Italy, 132,274 infections and 94 deaths: July 5th bulletin

“The group 1 it is made up natural foods such as the edible parts of plants (fruit, vegetables, seeds, cereals, roots, tubers) or animals (muscles, offal, eggs, milk) and even mushrooms”, specifies Spisni.

“The group 2 comprehends minimally processed foods through industrial processes such as pressing, centrifugation, refining, extraction. Examples are flour, salt, sugar, olive oil or butter.”

“The group 3 is made up of processed foods as added of natural preservatives (sugar, oil, salt), natural antioxidants, natural or even cooked seasonings. These are, for example, canned vegetables and legumes, brines, salted or sweetened dried fruit, dried, cured or smoked meats and fish, or preserved in oil such as canned tuna.”

“The group 4 it is made up ultra-processed foodsor food formulations made with industrial processes and ingredients exclusive industrial use that are not found in the home kitchen. Examples are adding chemical additives such as preservatives, emulsifiers and sweeteners whose function is to make the final product more palatable or palatable. “Cosmetic” additives are, however, glucose syrup to improve the sweet flavour, mono- and di-glycerides of fatty acids to better mix the lipids present in the food with the rest of the non-fatty ingredients, sodium and potassium nitrites used to preserve isolated proteins from milk or other sources. They are all ingredients that cannot be found in a kitchen, as is whey powder”, concludes the expert.