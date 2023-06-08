Messi did not want to take risks and ruled out returning to Barcelona. He never finished trusting the room for maneuver that Laporta had, or if you like, how far the Barca president was willing or could go, after he was forced to leave the Camp Nou by force in 2021. Although from the offices of the club insisted that there was a formal contract proposal, the player took it as a dead letter in the face of the multitude of conditions that had to be met for him to return to Barça to the enthusiasm of the League as well.

Surely the striker’s conversations with Xavi were more enjoyable and he may even have seen himself dressed as a Barça player at Montjuïc at some point. The football challenge, however, also had its risks because the return of 10 meant the transfer of some players and the change of certain functions in the locker room and on the field after two years in which leaders such as Araujo have emerged. Messi did not want to feel guilty about the inventory of casualties nor did he want to feel favored on the game map arranged by Xavi.

There will be Barcelona fans who may think that for once that Argentine who stopped being a cold chest after winning the World Cup was worthless, stopped being competitive and gave up early with his commitment to Inter Miami. The MLS still sounds like retirement for those who consume European football and preferably the Champions League. Even those who suspect that the 10th had already negotiated his departure for America for a long time and that sooner or later he would convince Busquets to accompany him now or in 2024 may be right.

Messi would have consequently acted like a veteran rather than a professional who still has debts to meet in Europe. The family would already have more weight than the team for the 10. There are several factors to consider, therefore, that his decision was conservative and premature for not wanting to wait for the Barca money and the League token. Messi, however, played much more than Barça. He did not want to participate in the bet after the club’s rectors played it in 2021 and perhaps also for fear of becoming Barça’s shield.

The pressure was maximum and to risk arguments, certainties and solvent companions are needed, factors that do not occur today in a club that has not improved financially since many of its sacred cows led by Messi himself have departed. The player did not want to be the last of the levers that were activated precisely since he was rejected at the Camp Nou and that today allow, for example, Lewandowski to collect more than double the amount offered to Busquets.

So Messi’s justification for not returning seems as reasonable as Barça’s disappointment at not getting him back after the team won La Liga. Both parties have staged the intentions that best suited them to look good and denounce the real situation of Barcelona at the same time. The reunion was impossible, no matter how desired it was, as has been demonstrated while waiting for a tribute match that goes around as the pending appointment so that Barcelona fans can thank Messi.

