New Delhi With the change in the weather, our body usually falls prey to some infectious diseases. The most common of these is typhoid, also known as periodic fever. Salmonella typhi is a typhoid, an infectious disease spread by bacteria. Symptoms of typhoid appear gradually in our body. Children generally suffer from typhoid fever during the monsoon.

Typhoid infection is most frequent in the absence of cleanliness. In addition, due to contamination of water, typhoid infection can also occur. Typhoid bacteria spread very rapidly in the blood vessels of the human body. At the same time, false food or drinking water of a typhoid infected can also cause its infection.

Symptoms of typhoid

Initial symptoms of typhoid may be body breakdown and body pain. After which, fever gradually persists for a long time. At the same time, this fever can start from a mild level and go up to a higher temperature. In children, often with fever, they may have vomiting, diarrhea and severe stomach pain. Along with this, during the typhoid often the body weight is reduced significantly. Due to which the body becomes weak to a great extent.

Avoid typhoid

To avoid typhoid, we should avoid the use of contaminated water. Always use filter water can save us from this infectious disease. If you do not have the facility of filter water, you can boil water and cool it and drink it. In addition, by keeping cleanliness around you, typhoid infection can also be avoided. To avoid this, eat green vegetables. It is better to always use fruits washed with clean water.

Read also:

Health Tips: Beetroot reduces the risk of cancer along with increasing blood, know its benefits

Health Tips: Eating bread and rice also reduces weight! Know who is more healthy in both