Pollution and global warming threaten to turn Titicaca, the highest navigable lake in the world, into a sewer. Scientists warn that this body of water located at about 3,810 meters above sea level that Bolivia and Peru share has been filled with domestic and industrial waste, which has led to the appearance of dangerous microalgae. The lack of rain has also reduced its waters to critical levels. Furthermore, residents of Coahana Bay, the most polluted area on the Bolivian side, describe that the lake usually has a huge dark stain and a rotten egg smell.

Titicaca is 144 kilometers from the city of La Paz, the administrative capital of Bolivia. Tons of pollutants such as plastics, heavy metals and sewage are dumped without control into rivers that cross the Bolivian cities of El Alto, Viacha and Laja, where more than a million people live. The urban torrents join the Pallina River in the rural area, which carries waste until it flows into Cohana Bay, where the lake is located. “Pollution makes me feel a lot of pain, we are not aware of garbage management, we Bolivians don’t know how we educate ourselves,” says Oscar Limachi sadly, sitting in his boat on the pier in the town of Quehuaya, where he lives with his wife and seven children.

This 53-year-old former fisherman who is now dedicated to tourism and livestock farming looks with concern at the fact that the water marks on the wood of the pier have gone down due to the lack of rain and that the fish have practically disappeared, as have the algae he caught. of the lake to feed their animals.

On the Peruvian side, the bay of Puno, a town of 130,000 inhabitants, is totally contaminated by the discharge of sewage, while the Coati River drags the garbage generated by the city of Juliaca, of 600,00 inhabitants, to the lake.

Oscar Limachi compares the state of a healthy reed plant with a contaminated one, together with Dr. Xavier Lazzaro. Manuel Seoane

Titicaca has an area of ​​8,562 square kilometers and is considered the largest freshwater lake in South America. It is located in the endorheic basin of the Andean plateau shared by Bolivia and Peru. About 2.1 million inhabitants live there. Each of them generates approximately 0.5 kilos of garbage daily.

Pollution has caused its waters to be unsuitable for human consumption. It has also caused 85% of endemic fish species to be at risk of disappearing and serious damage to aquatic flora. Kilometers of land that were flooded during the rainy season are now almost desert landscapes due to a persistent drought in which animals desperately search for some grass to eat.

“With drought and pollution, there is a negative synergy that impacts the population of Lake Titicaca,” says Juan José Ocola, biologist and president of the Binational Autonomous Authority of Lake Titicaca (ALT), an institution created in 1996 by Bolivia and Peru. which is responsible for the management, control and protection of the water, hydrobiological and environmental resources of the lake. “I estimate that a minimum of 600 million dollars are required to treat wastewater, treat solid waste, strengthen the environmental management capacity of the municipalities and implement a binational program to raise awareness and educate the population about the environmental problems of the lake,” he added. he.

“If we don’t do something, we are going to have a huge sewer where all the waste is dumped, a totally degraded lake without fauna or flora and with few spaces where trout can continue to be grown,” warns Carlos Revilla, anthropologist and director of the research institute. and comprehensive development action (IIADI).

Dangerous microalgae

In June 2019, the French scientist Xavier Lazzaro led the installation of a buoy in which it became the first automatic and autonomous hydrometeorological station in Titicaca, which is part of the permanent environmental scientific observatory in the area, a project funded by the Program The United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The station’s observations supported by satellite images showed in 2021 the increase in the phenomenon called eutrophication, which is the enrichment of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus that promote the flowering of microalgae. In 2022, the buoy recorded a green surface in the north of the lake (instead of a blue tone), a characteristic of the presence of these microalgae.

This is a natural process that takes thousands of years, “but has accelerated critically in the last 40 years due to domestic and industrial pollution combined with warming. We have ruined a natural beauty,” says Lazzaro, who since 1979 has carried out research in Titicaca as part of the French Institute for Development Research (IRD).

The presence of microalgae in the water of Qewaya Bay is responsible for its green hues. Manuel Seoane

The expert fears that an episode worse than the one recorded in April 2015 when the first phytoplankton bloom was documented in the lake was currently occurring due to an unusually long rain that led to an excess of nutrients, organic matter and pollutants in the water, favoring the uncontrolled growth of microalgae that reduced the level of light and oxygen at the bottom of the lake causing the mass death of fish, frogs and waterfowl.

Due to a lack of budget, research with the buoy was suspended since November 2022 and the measurement equipment was returned to UNDP. “Currently, we don’t know what is happening, so we have returned to the situation before 2019, without surveillance!” said the scientist.

Drought

Lazzaro maintains that the lake, which is of the endorheic type (its waters do not reach the sea and are depleted by evaporation, infiltration or consumption) faces a decade of drought due to global warming “and with the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon it will be even worse.” ”.

“A trend of clear reduction in annual precipitation of 782 millimeters (mm) in 2020, 677 mm in 2021, up to 485 mm in 2022 was observed (with the buoy). As well as a reduction in the rainy period: from September 2019 to March 2020; from October 2020 to April 2021; from February to April 2022″, he explained.

In the last six years, the water level of Titicaca began to drop and has not recovered. The average should be 3,810 meters above sea level, but due to high exposure to solar radiation and high evaporation, it has dropped to 2.1% below the average level, “which is worrying,” says the president of the ALT.

“The water drops almost 12 centimeters per month. If we continue at this pace, in 2024 we could reach the worst drought and the lowest level of Titicaca recorded in 1943 at 3,806 meters above sea level,” explained Ocola.

Aymara woman walking on the shores of Lake Titicaca in the Qewaya area, with a visibly decreased water level. Manuel Seoane

The lack of water has affected the 90,000 hectares of cattails, a reed-shaped aquatic plant that depends on water to survive and is an important ecosystem because it is a habitat for native fish. It also impacts tourism, agriculture and livestock and puts pressure on fishing, which is already diminished.

Fish catch decreased by 90% in 30 years due to environmental problems and overexploitation. In 2022, the ALT carried out a campaign to launch four million fingerlings (babies) of endemic fish into the waters of Titicaca to repopulate the area and this year it is expected to reach six million.

The Ministry of the Environment announced the sending of a brigade of specialists to Titicaca to investigate and determine the causes of the drop in its water level. The team will also analyze the habitat and biodiversity components of the area to assess environmental damage and hope to have results in September.