The risk of the referendum on autonomy is the separation of careers





LISTEN TO THE COLUMN “PINOCCHIO” EVERY DAY ON RADIO LOMBARDIA (100.3), ON AIR AT 7.15 PM DURING THE ANALYSIS PROGRAM “PANE AL PANE” AND REPLAYED THE NEXT DAY AT 6.45 AM

I am convinced that theThe referendum against differentiated autonomy will make this country take a step back of 20 years. For various reasons. One fact: the battle for autonomy will be very tough, and given how southern Italy is catching fire and infecting those who are originally from the south but live or were born in the north, in an absurd battle of positions, there are serious possibilities that it will reach a quorum. And if it reached the quorum, the yes vote for the repeal would obviously win and therefore those who oppose autonomy.

Thus there is also a risk of separating the careers of magistrates and judges

The problems that this legitimate choice brings with it are two. The first is that there will be no reform of the state in a federal sense, if Calderoli is not confirmed, in the next decades. Who will face the sword of Damocles of the referendum knowing that the Italian people are against it? It’s a bit like nuclear power: it will take forever to change the sentiment of the citizens. The second consequence concerns the other referendum questions that will be “attached” to the one on autonomy. One for all: the question regarding the separation of the careers of magistrates and judges. Today they belong to the same power of the State, they have a single CSM and they are allowed, with some limitations, to move from investigating magistracy to judging magistracy.

Justice: a power not only independent but superordinate

We have been talking about career division for decades, and for decades nothing has been done because the power mentioned above is very pervasive and truly superior to everyone.. Mind you, it is not only independent – which is right – but it is actually superordinate. It manages to prevent any reform that touches on certain key points. Here, the referendum on autonomy risks calling into question even the separation of the careers of magistrates, on which there would most likely be a broad consensus. A danger, this, even worse than not discussing autonomy in the centuries to come.