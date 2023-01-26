Of Clare Bidoli

A study conducted in Denmark found a higher rate of “cot deaths” among the siblings of children who died for the same reason

A Danish study carried out between 1978 and 2016, on 1540 children who died of SIDS extension (cot death syndrome), has shown that having had a brother who died of the same syndrome increases the risk of suffering the same fate 4 times that of the general population. Whether this finding is a consequence of environmental, genetic, or a combination of multiple factors is not yet known.

SIDS – what is it Although rare and declining, it remains a leading cause of death during the first year of life. There

(Sudden Infant Death Syndrome), also called "cot death" or "sudden infant death" is a sudden, and still unexplained, death that pmay concern children in the first year of life, with a higher incidence in the first 5 months. In Italy it affects 1 birth out of 2,000, and affects apparently healthy children. To date, the causes are not known but only some risk factors, which can relate to abnormalities in the brain area which controls breathing and sleep and wake-up rhythms, but also other factors (such as making the child sleep prone or in the bed with the parents or on mattresses and pillows that are too soft; smoking, even passive, the presence of respiratory infections; premature births ).

Research The results underline that in the case of “cot death” it is necessary to carry out a screening on the other family members and in particular the little brothers, which takes into account atargeted genetic analysiswhich goes to check for the presence of hereditary heart or metabolic diseasesas well as an evaluation of theenvironment in which the child sleeps and the habits of that family. Having the SIDS risk assessed by the doctor, starting from one’s family history, and following the prevention rules is currently the only way available to protect the little ones at home.