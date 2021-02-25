Defend human rights in Peru and participate in protests 220 people have been killed, while almost a thousand have been criminalized, according to a report published this Thursday by the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders (OBS).

The document titled “Undermining Rights: the defense of human rights hampered by economic interests” presents a panorama in Peru of “constant attacks and criminalization” of human rights and environmental defenders.

This occurs under a “sustained scheme of repression, violation of rights, improper use of the justice system, obstacles to the right to protest and excessive use of force against protesters“, where defending human rights in Peru has become a” profession of risk “.

This is reaffirmed by the authors of the report, both the OBS, made up of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organization Against Torture (OCMT), and the National Human Rights Coordinator (Cnddhh) of Peru.

An agrarian protest in Ica, south of Lima. Photo EFE

This scenario has been exacerbated since 2020 by police abuse against the population after worsening social conflicts with the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic.

Proof of this are the two young deceased by shots from the Police and the around 200 injured during the massive protests in November 2020 due to the controversial coming to power of the short-lived interim president Manuel Merino, who barely managed to stay five days in office.

This week they were fulfilled one hundred days of those tragic events that have been denounced both by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh) and by Amnesty International (AI) without so far having identified those responsible for the deaths.

Hitmen

“More than 70% of the attacks that we have documented are against environmental defenders and defenders of the rights of indigenous peoples. They are the group that is most at risk, “the Cnddhh lawyer, Mar Pérez, explained to the Efe Agency.

“The situation of defenders in Peru is serious although it is not well known internationally. The worst thing is that it is deteriorating year after year. There are more and more murders by hitmen, which makes us approach situations such as the from Colombia and Mexico, “he added.

As an example are the attacks suffered by indigenous leaders of the Amazon that oppose the invasion of their territories by people engaged in illicit activities such as drug trafficking, illegal logging or gold mining.

Protest against the removal of Martín Vizcarra, last November. AP Photo

This is the case of Gonzalo Pío, Arbildo Meléndez, Santiago Vega, and Roberto Villanueva Pacheco, in whose cases several UN rapporteurs such as the special rapporteur for human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, are demanding sanctions from the Peruvian State for the aggressors and protection for those threatened.

The report also highlights that between 2012 and 2020 15 people have died in conflicts and social protests linked to extractive projects, mainly mining.

The most emblematic case is that of the large Las Bambas mine, which produces 2% of the world’s copper, which recorded four fatalities as a result of the intervention of the Armed Forces and the National Police.

In this sense, the document warned that “the business sector in Peru plays an important role in the climate of insecurity and attacks against human rights defenders, allowing or promoting the commission of these attacks on many occasions. “

“The report documents how the determined commitment to the extractivist model in Peru has had the effect that, in addition to undermining territories, the State is undermining rights,” said Gerald Staberock, Secretary General of the OMCT.

Journalists and trade unionists

Among the 960 people criminalized since 2011 for defending human rights or for making use of their right to protest are activists, journalists, trade unionists, defenders of victims of the internal armed conflict, and communities in defense of land and territory.

One of them is Jesús Cornejo, sentenced in 2020 to 7 years and 4 months in prison for hindering the operation of public services and riot, after leading protests in the southern Arequipa region against the Tía María copper mining project, owned by Southern Peru, a subsidiary of the Group Mexico.

A protest in Lima. AP Photo

In this sense, the authors of the document denounced that a strong stigmatization persists against persons and organizations that defend human rights by the media, but also by authorities and public officials.

The constant references to defenders as “agitators” and to human rights organizations as “defenders of terrorists” create an environment that facilitates attacks against them.

To reverse this trend, Mar Pérez considered that the integral mechanism of defenders promised for this year 2021 by the State should urgently materialize, which “should engage all sectors and address substantive issues such as legal security for indigenous territories and protection against illegal logging. “

Also a reform of the Police that repeals the controversial law that currently exempts from any responsibility the agents who cause deaths or injuries in the exercise of their functions. “Since 2003, when we documented these cases, we have not had a single conviction (against the Police),” Pérez concluded.

EFE Agency

PB