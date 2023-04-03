When he was a child and they were hungry, José Bo and his family would go to the Cahabón river in search of crabs, jutes (snails) or whatever it gave them to eat. If someone got sick, they went into the mountains in search of medicinal plants. Bo has a hard time accepting that now he can only go to the market or the pharmacy.

The riverbed, sacred to the approximately 29,000 Quekchí indigenous people who inhabit its banks, has been invaded by several hydroelectric complexes in the last decade. For this reason, this school teacher decided to embrace the peaceful struggle and dedicate his life to defending the river. “We think only in the present tense. Today we work, tomorrow I receive my payments and spend them. It is not like that, we must think about the education and health of our children, and where they will be able to live tomorrow”, summarizes Bo the motivation that encourages him to fight for the Cahabón river, despite the risk and threats, and that brought to Europe in November 2022 to publicize his cause.

The department of Alta Verapaz, some 200 kilometers north of Guatemala City, stages the history of atrocious colonialism. Its surface harbors minerals, oil and a lot of water. Meanwhile, the inhabitants live with the highest rates of misery in the country. 53.6% live in extreme poverty, according to the latest data from the Guatemalan government, which stopped measuring this problem in 2014.

The situation does not seem to have improved, since one in two children suffers from chronic malnutrition, according to UNICEF and the Guatemalan government. As if that were not enough, more than 70% of families lacks electrical service in their homes, warns the UN. This scenario paves the way for transnational companies that have seen a business opportunity in the Cahabón River.

They wanted to silence me or, more than anything else, intimidate me and although sometimes I have thought about leaving my family and going to another country, until now I am staying here.

“In 2011, the OXEC company built a canal to generate energy and they promised to build churches, schools and sports fields, but so far there are none of these facilities,” recalls Bo, a resident of the Aldea Sepoc community. The promises did not arrive and the only thing the population perceived is that they were having less and less access to water. For this reason, to defend what is most sacred, they organized themselves around the Peaceful Resistance of the Cahabón River, in which Bo carries out administrative and coordination tasks.

“We organized ourselves among community and religious leaders, elders and the mayors of 195 communities to find a strategy with which to confront the megaprojects. Our weapons are the Political Constitution of the Republic, rural and municipal laws, the Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization on indigenous and tribal peoples and the Charter of the United Nations”.

The legal battle

The judicial fight of the Resistance gave its first fruits after the triumph of a complaint for the illegal felling of 15 hectares in January 2018. The company OXEC had to pay a fine of four million quetzales (443,000 euros). Valeria Prado, the company’s head of Sustainability, stated in an appearance before the press shortly after the process that they deny having cut down the trees, “but they have preferred to end the process by paying the fine.” OXEC belongs to Energy Resources Capital Corp, registered in Panama, and up to now its activity continues without an agreement having been reached on an agreed and effective consultation.

In 2017 they managed to stop the activity of the company for four months, since a prior consultation with the communities had not been carried out, as established by law. The sentence agreed with the communities and dictated that it be carried out within a year. Of course, it resolved that the company could continue with its activity. That same year, the communities organized a consultation. “More than 25,000 people who did not like the company participated, and 11 who were in favor, but the municipality still does not want to ratify it,” recalls Bo. On the other hand, the company carried out a parallel survey in which only asked 11 communitieswhich they considered to be the only ones affected by their activity.

A group of special rapporteurs of the United Nations Human Rights Council addressed the Guatemalan government in 2018 arguing that OXEC has filed protections against all attempts to query by the community. The Peaceful Resistance of the Cahabón River also complains that the company signed agreements with various communities in which he paid the neighbors in exchange for joining the hydroelectric project and rejecting those who opposed it. Bo believes that “with that agreement divisions were generated because other people sold their wills.”

Companies and their duty to ask

Social mobilization has not only been unable to stop OXEC, but the power plants have multiplied on the river with the expansion of the RENACE megaproject, which belongs to Corporación Multi Inversiones (CMI), a family business of Guatemalan origin with a presence in more than 15 countries. For the construction of three of the four power plants in the project, CMI subcontracted the Spanish company Grupo Cobra. This newspaper did not receive a response after contacting the company. The Peaceful Resistance denounces that this project also conditions access to the river. “We are seeing the consequences, because at first they offered it as development and there is no development in the communities, they closed the river and we ran out of water,” Bo explains anguished. CMI claims that it “does not divert the river or restrict its access.”

The case reached the Spanish National Contact Point (PNC), whose function is to promote efficiency of the Guidelines for Multinational Companies of the OECD, following a complaint from the NGO Alianza por la Solidaridad. After gathering information from the parties, the entity dependent on the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, issued a report in 2019 in which he concluded that, regarding the environmental impact of RENACE, “there is a positive assessment and a negative assessment”. The first is that “in order to maintain an ecosystem around the Cahabón river, they created the first private nature reserve that is named within a hydroelectric project to maintain the fauna and flora in the area,” he notes. “On the other hand, significant changes can be seen in some sections of the Cahabón river, which reveal the alteration caused in some areas of the project with potential negative effects on local communities.”

The document reminds the Cobra Group that “the position of contractor does not exempt it from compliance with the highest international standards” and “has the duty to require the local partner to comply with them”. And it recommends to the Spanish company that “with a view to future projects, it must ensure that prior, free and informed consultation with the indigenous populations is carried out before carrying out a project.”

In the case of RENACE, no prior consultation was carried out either. In response to the complaint from the communities, the Supreme Court of Justice of Guatemala issued a ruling in 2019, forcing it to be carried out, but without paralyzing the activity of the hydroelectric plants. “The consultation has not been made because the sentence was appealed and is awaiting a resolution. What the company really wants is to report on the project, instead of asking questions about whether it should be carried out or not”, Almudena Moreno, Development Coordinator of the NGO Alianza por la Solidaridad, clarifies. When consulting CMI about why it was not consulted, she simply explains by email that “she has a good relationship with the communities in her area of ​​impact and participates in community assemblies.”

Threatened for protesting

Since the arrival of the hydroelectric dams in the Cahabón River, and especially since the population began to mobilize, criminalization and harassment against the defenders of the river has been increasing. This is how they have documented it Alliance for Solidarity either International Amnesty. One of the most publicized cases was that of Bernardo Caal xol, representative since 2015 of the Q’eqchí’ communities in the municipality of Santa María Cahabón in their legal actions against the OXEC hydroelectric project. He was sentenced to more than seven years in prison, accused of material theft and retention of workers in a process that the UN considers as “an apparent attempt to silence and discredit the legitimate exercise of the rights of the indigenous community”.

Bo has also received threats to make him abandon the fight for the Cahabón river and his life has come to be in serious danger. “They tried to kill me in my house, but they didn’t succeed. They wanted to silence me or, more than anything else, intimidate me, and although at times I have thought about leaving my family and going to another country, up to now I am staying here,” he assures convinced.

To protect Bo and his companions, the Peace Brigades International (PBI), an organization that accompanies people threatened for defending human rights, arrived in Alta Verapaz in mid-2017. “PBI visits us in the community, at my house and he monitors us by phone. This makes us feel more secure and gives us a kind of moral support in our struggles.”

Without fear of reprisals, Bo has decided to raise his voice and denounce the violence experienced in Alta Verapaz on a European tour, promoted by the International Peace Brigades and International Development Cooperation Initiatives (ICID), in which he has met with political parties, human rights organizations and the press. “I invite the European Union and the organizations to defend water. There is not so much on earth and we need it to live. Before I die to defend the water, to die because of the drought”, says the teacher without consideration.

According to the international organization Global Witness, during 2021, an average of almost four environmental defenders were killed per week in the world. Guatemala ranks as the fifth Latin American country with the most murders, 80 between 2012 and 2021.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.