An internal joke between programmers cost the National Technological University dearly: “Pay, mouse”said the default message for students who owe fees. By mistake, the mail format was programmed and sent.

It was for those who owed the payment of a fee or more in the technical degree in Aeronautical Management of the UTN, and a Twitter user indignantly shared the message.

“@Frbautn I owe you just a fee. Not very academic that you title the mail with ‘pay mouse’, what do I know … ah, and pagá and mouse have accents”He wrote. The hypothesis is that, working on the message that the students would receive, the programmers joked with a predetermined template.

The document that accompanies the controversial phrase bears the signature of the Coordination of the University Technician in Aeronautical Management. There is a tone not only more respectable but even understanding with the debt situation: “We understand that it has been a difficult year but it is important to bear in mind that these careers are self-financed only with the monthly contribution of the students and unfortunately without a budget it is not possible for the career to be sustained,” the text explains.

“For this reason and in relation to what is dictated by the policy of the Secretary of Culture and University Extension, we are obliged to inform you that those who owe 3 or more quotas from previous years will not be able to start the 2021 school year and the same so who will accumulate a debt of 3 installments during the course of the first semester, they will not be able to take partial exams, promote or take final exams of the subjects they were taking ”, he adds.

It is very common among programmers to put generic messages when designing these types of messages. Usually, before doing a “deploy”(That is, enable the resource for the system), it is checked that everything is in its place and correctly.

This was not what happened in this case.

About the UTN

National Technological University (UTN)

“The National Technological University (UTN) was founded in 1959 to create, preserve and transmit universal cultural and technical knowledge in the field of technology, being the only national university in the country with engineering as the central focus of its academic structure ”, the institution explains.

It was previously during the government of PJuan Domingo Perón, under the name of the National Workers University, and then underfunded after the coup of the self-proclaimed Liberation Revolution (1955), it was during the administration of Arturo Frondizi that it was consolidated with the name with which we know her today.

“Research at UTN aims to develop innovative solutions for the most challenging technological challenges posed by our society,” they describe on the site. It has 33 locations throughout the country: the Northeast region (Province of Chaco); Northwest (Tucumán Province); Cuyo (Provinces of La Rioja and Mendoza); Center (Provinces of Córdoba, Entre Ríos and Santa Fe); Metropolitan and Buenos Aires (City and Province of Buenos Aires); South (Provinces of Chubut, Neuquén, Santa Cruz and Tierra del Fuego).

