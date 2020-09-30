Older people in Germany are increasingly at risk of poverty. The proportion of over 64-year-olds who are at risk of poverty nationwide in terms of median income has increased by 4.7 percentage points in the past 15 years to 15.7 percent in 2019, as the Federal Statistical Office announced in Wiesbaden on Wednesday. In no other age group was the increase so great.

A person is at risk of poverty if their net equivalent income is less than 60 percent of the national median income.

Overall, the at-risk-of-poverty rate has increased by 1.2 percentage points to 15.9 percent since 2005, it was also said. The at-risk-of-poverty rate for people over 64 years of age was therefore almost as high in 2019 as it was for the population as a whole.

According to statisticians, the increase in the at-risk-of-poverty rates for the 65+ generation is similarly high in the western and eastern federal states, including Berlin. However, there are differences in comparison to the risk of poverty across all age groups. In the west, the at-risk-of-poverty rate for over 64-year-olds has increased by 4.6 percentage points since 2005 to 16.2 percent in 2019 and is thus even just above the at-risk-of-poverty rate for all age groups in the west combined.

In the east, according to the information, an increase of 4.9 percentage points to 13.8 percent was measured over the same period. However, this value is 4.1 percentage points below the at-risk-of-poverty rate for all age groups in the East.

At-risk-of-poverty rate decreased in the east

According to the Federal Statistical Office, it is noticeable that the increase in the risk of poverty in the 65+ generation in the east runs counter to the overall trend observed there. The at-risk-of-poverty rate in the east fell across all age groups: from 20.4 percent in 2005 to 17.9 percent in 2019.

In relation to the federal states, the highest risk of poverty for older people was, as it was 15 years ago, in Saarland (2019: 18.4 percent), in Rhineland-Palatinate (17.8 percent) and in Bavaria (17.5 percent). Last year it was lowest in Brandenburg (12.5 percent), Schleswig-Holstein (13 percent), Thuringia and Saxony (13.4 percent each). The at-risk-of-poverty rate among older people has risen particularly sharply since 2005 in Berlin (plus 7.4 points to 14.8 percent) and in North Rhine-Westphalia (plus 7.1 points to 16.8 percent).

The number of recipients of the so-called basic security at retirement age has more than doubled nationwide since the introduction of the benefit in 2003: from 258,000 at the end of 2003 to 562,000 at the end of last year. The increase is also due to the overall increase in the number of people of retirement age in Germany, explained the statisticians. However, more of the people of retirement age are now dependent on social benefits than 17 years ago: their share rose from 1.7 percent at the end of 2003 to 3.2 percent in December 2019.

There were clear differences between the federal states. Older people in the city-states are particularly often dependent on basic security, especially in Hamburg (8.5 percent). One reason for this could be the higher cost of living in the cities, it was said. In Bremen (6.9 percent) and Berlin (6.6 percent) the rate is also above average. (epd)