We immediately saw the advantages but not the disadvantages. A group of 50 experts has thoroughly studied the risks for minors from the use of mobile phones and proposes very severe limitations. From preventing access to children under 6 years of age to recommending the use of analog phones without internet between 12 and 16. His diagnosis contemplates the need to train families to avoid access to unwanted content, pornographyhoaxes and toxic networks that negatively influence their training. It will not be easy to put doors in that field, but it is already something that the problem is recognized.