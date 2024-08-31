An inconvenient place (Galaxia Gutenberg, September) is a masterpiece of contemporary non-fiction. The book by Jonathan Littell and Antoine d’Agata fulfils what gives meaning to this literary style: it knows how to look at what cannot be seen, it discovers what is there but we do not notice because time or men have erased it. There are several books from the rentrée that have this cathartic virtue that shakes the conscience because they show what disturbs.

the cultural return of 2024

The work of words and images by the writer Littell and the photographer D’Agata takes as its starting point a place of tragic memory: Babi Yar, on the outskirts of kyiv. It was a ravine, but it is no longer one. In 1941, after being used as a mass grave for thousands of corpses in an episode of Nazi violence, it was covered over and now people can walk around this disturbing place. The two walk there, worried about what they know and what is buried, and they look in detail at what the passers-by do not notice. And when a first version of the manuscript was finished, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They move to Bucha with their eyes trained on Babi Yar to investigate the massacre and so that, through this book, the horror can never disappear.

Horror can be erased in various ways. Either what is to be hidden is buried or another reality is forced to be seen. This tension is the activator of Presents (Alfaguara, September), by Paco Cerdà. On the one hand, it examines in great detail “the most improbable ceremony in the contemporary history of Spain”: the procession that took the body of José Antonio Primo de Rivera from Alicante to El Escorial for 11 days and 10 nights in November 1939. But the narrative, connecting with April 14, shows what was hidden during those days and what has taken decades to be known: from the laborers who suffered in the refugee camps or those who died in the Second World War, the account of so many lives wasted that did not appear in the photographs.

In Juan Trejo’s family home, during his adolescence, the photograph of his sister Nela was not on the low piece of furniture in the living room. It was placed in the hall, as if it were something foreign. This anomalous place, which the teenager did not see, he has now looked at meticulously to discover what was hidden in that image. “Nela, in fact, was so far away that it hardly had any obvious meaning for me anymore.” Nela 1979 (Tusquets, September) is an investigation into an older sister who died very young due to heroin addiction. But the lack of information forces the narrator to broaden his purpose in order to understand who the girl in the photograph could have been: the case of her sister is narrated as a paradigm of the evolution of the country —the immigration from the province to the capital— and the change of mentalities —the emergence of the counterculture as moral liberation— that its victims experienced. The scene that describes the impression of another sister when she saw how Nela injected herself is a brave invitation to look where for years we have not wanted to see.

Sometimes it is impossible to look where you can only see. Because there is no trail to follow. At the start of Margarita Landi. The Blonde with the Veil and the Pistola —the biography of the journalist The Case The article written by Javier Velasco and Maudy Ventosa (Alianza, September)—recounts in a few lines the adventures of the archive of the crime magazine: it was a goldmine for rewriting the crime chronicles of 20th century Spain. Although an attempt was made to save it, the archive was lost. It is impossible to look beyond the sensationalist pages of the magazine to find the truth.

Vital truth is what Neige Sinno seeks in a great book: Sad tiger. (Anagrama, September). In June 2000, a regional French newspaper published the news of the ordeal she had suffered: her stepfather had systematically raped her during her childhood and early adolescence. Readers saw it and surely forgot it, only she can look at herself again and again, but her book is not just a testimony of what happened. Based on her case, she proposes a meditation on the experience of abuse throughout life. “The taboo in our culture is not sexual violence itself, which is frequently committed, but talking about it, thinking about it, analyzing it.” That is her challenge and from there she gives meaning to other words, such as those in Virginia Woolf’s diary or Lolitaby Nabokov.

Sometimes you look, and you look in the greatest detail, but there is no way to discover what you are looking for. That search is the theme of The difficulty of the ghost, (Anagrama, September) by the great Leila Guerriero: the ghost is what is sensed, sought and not found, here the presence of Truman Capote on the Costa Brava during the writing of In cold blood. Sometimes we look from what no longer exists, seeing only remains: the silences that can be heard in Drowned memories (Pepitas, September), by Jairo Marcos and Mª Ángeles Fernández, the voices of those who lived in villages flooded by swamps. Sometimes we contemplate what is uncomfortable and what fascinates, like Raquel Peláez and the posh people in I want and I can’t (Blackie, September). Sometimes we contemplate what flees, like Jorge Freire in The Missed (October, Libros del Asteroide, October), which follows the trail of four writers who felt out of place. Sometimes one looks at how they have lived their vocation to affirm the vital meaning of their profession, like Marta Sanz in The intimate ones (Anagrama, September).

And sometimes we prefer not to look, even though this voluntary blindness prevents us from seeing how democracy is corroding today: the intellectual Anne Applebaum teaches us this in Autocracy Inc. (Debate, November) when describing the networks of financial kleptocracy, surveillance capitalism or propagandists protected by China or Russia.

